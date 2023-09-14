https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/biden-white-house-bullying-media-over-impeachment-zelensky-threatens-to-terrorize-eu-1113365532.html

Biden White House Bullying Media Over Impeachment; Zelensky Threatens to Terrorize EU

Biden White House Bullying Media Over Impeachment; Zelensky Threatens to Terrorize EU

The Biden White House is accused of media intimidation as reports surface of a letter demanding that outlets probe the impeachment lies of the House GOP impeachment inquiry.

The Biden White House is accused of media intimidation as reports surface of a letter demanding that outlets probe the impeachment lies of the House GOP impeachment inquiry.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the Biden scandal. The Biden White House is accused of media intimidation as reports surface of a letter demanding that outlets probe the impeachment lies of the House GOP impeachment inquiry. Ted Rall says that a Federal Court has prohibited the Biden administration from contacting social media companies about their content. He also argues that this is bad because an official request from active US officials pressures the media to spin the news on their behalf.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has launched another missile attack on Crimea. Mark Sleboda says that he thinks the timing was likely planned to coincide with the visit of the leader of North Korea. Also, seven of the ten missiles fired were shot down, and several marine drones were involved in the attack but were destroyed.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. President Putin met with the leader of North Korea Wednesday to discuss a variety of mutual concerns. KJ Noh says that Russia and North Korea are discussing global strategic balancing. Now that South Korea is serving NATO in Ukraine, it is necessary to pushback and rebalance the region. Additionally, the US space force participated in US-South Korea military exercises. He thinks technological assistance will be a significant part of any agreement between the two nations.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the US empire. The US Empire deliberately provoked the Ukraine conflict. Steve Poikonen says that they are also finally calling the conflict a proxy war. He says the neocons operate as a death cult against our best interests. He also says that there are Rand documents that explain US intentions around the world and expose that they exist to destabilize nations for profit.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The meeting between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked international debate. Miko Peled says that this issue is nonsense. He lambasts Netanyahu for his radical policies, which should be addressed. Also, the current Israelis protesting against judicial reform are the most privileged group in Israel, and the US is concerned about their needs.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, Thailand, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Chinese tech giants have launched a highly advanced 5G cell phone that seems to close the door on the neocon plan to use US sanctions to retard the advancement of Chinese technology. Brian Berletic says that the semiconductors in the phone were manufactured in China despite US sanctions. He says China's industrial base dwarfs the US, and the Asian giants graduate many more STEM students. He believes that the US policy is irrational.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss the EU. The murderous Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera is important in Ukrainian culture and politics. Dan Lazare says that the idea of Jewish people today supporting Nazis is a disgrace.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. A new delegation from Caricom has arrived in Haiti. Kim Ives argues that these people work for the US, Canada, and France, and their goal is to get the two factions of Haiti's ruling groups to create a puppet government, which would then "invite" the US to come in and set up a military base in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

