EU Parliament Blasts Turkiye for Not Antagonizing Russia

Releasing the anti-Turkish reports, which can be seen as non-binding documents, is not uncommon for the European Parliament, experts have told Sputnik.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has lashed out at the European Parliament's latest annual report on Turkiye as the document slammed Ankara over its close ties with Russia, among other things.Members of the European Parliament criticized Ankara for not restricting Russian media outlets amid the special op in Ukraine, while boosting Russo-Turkish trade, hosting Russian citizens and not joining the sanctions bandwagon against Moscow.At the same time, the report expresses concerns regarding a "significant decline in Turkiye's alignment with EU Foreign and Defence Policy, plummeting to a mere 7% in 2021."The ministry said in a statement that the report was "a collection of unfounded allegations and prejudices" and showed that its members fail to develop "the right strategic approach to the EU, as well as to our region."While acknowledging Turkiye's constructive role in "facilitating talks between Ukraine and Russia", the report, in particular, accuses Ankara of "not restricting the operations of Russian media outlets in the context of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."He described the report as "just another bureaucratic paper filling the shelves of the European Parliament," which is "just making sure that it should be treated in Turkiye as a very hostile institution and this is how it is viewed in fact."When asked if Turkiye could fall victim to an EU witch hunt, he did not rule out such a scenario, adding that Ankara "basically sees greater opportunity in dealing with" Moscow, “not through war profiteering though.""And Russian media outlets in this country are free to basically operate. And I wouldn't think that Turkiye would do anything about that. The European Union and particularly the European Parliament is and will be very critical of that," the political scientist pointed out.On the European Parliament’s report, Ozertem dubbed it "a disappointing document for Turkiye", specifically pointing to the report’s part, where "Ankara’s attempts to uphold ties both with Russia and the West simultaneously are seen as undermining Turkiye's harmonization with the EU's Common Security and Foreign Policy."“As I noted, this is a non-binding, advisory document. Currently, [the EU’s foreign policy chief] Josep Borrell's office is also working on a framework to revitalize the dialogue with Turkiye. The European Parliament's document ignores a non-normative relationship based on transactionalism. We would see the framework drawn by Borell's office on this perspective later," Ozertem concluded.

