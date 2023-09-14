International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/germany-stops-admitting-migrants-from-italy-until-further-notice-1113378275.html
Germany Stops Admitting Migrants From Italy 'Until Further Notice'
Germany Stops Admitting Migrants From Italy 'Until Further Notice'
The German Interior Ministry has paused acceptance of new migrants who arrived in Europe via Italy for the time being, reportedly over Rome’s refusal to abide by a European Union agreement on refugees.
2023-09-14T18:22+0000
2023-09-14T18:22+0000
world
italy
lampedusa
dublin regulation
germany
migrants
refugees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083339044_0:103:3275:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0488cf944240a92c0764cbf0dbaa42.jpg
According to reports in German media on Thursday, Berlin has suspended admittance of new refugees from Italy "until further notice," citing "high migrant pressure." The change reportedly took effect late last month.The reports indicate the contentious issue is the Dublin Regulation, a 1990 agreement governing how refugees are accepted for asylum in EU nations after applying for international protection under the Geneva Convention. Part of the agreement stipulates that the EU country of entry is responsible for processing the migrants’ applications and for reaccepting them if they apply for protection in a second EU country.The change came about two months after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office. The politician campaigned heavily against accepting more migrants, especially non-Christians, even calling for a naval blockade to stop the refugee craft from crossing the Mediterranean.Meloni’s government declared a six-month state of emergency in April "to carry out with urgency extraordinary measures to reduce congestion" at Lampedusa, an Italian island off the coast of Tunisia that has become the main migrant entry point into the country. The government said it needs to build "new structures, suitable both for sheltering as well as the processing and repatriation of migrants who don't have the requisites to stay" in Italy.Despite the situation, some 89,158 people have arrived in Italy on small boats from North Africa since the beginning of the year, equivalent to 5,000 per day at Lampedusa - a 115% increase over the same period in the prior year, according to the Italian Interior Ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/leaked-memo-shows-eu-will-block-deal-to-send-trafficked-migrants-back-to-france-1112605366.html
italy
lampedusa
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083339044_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2e589dd80af4733e0416830031d8d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dublin regulation; italy; migrants; german interior ministry, how many migrants in italy, how many migrants came to europe in 2023, migrants in germany, italy stopped admitting migrants, refugees in italy
dublin regulation; italy; migrants; german interior ministry, how many migrants in italy, how many migrants came to europe in 2023, migrants in germany, italy stopped admitting migrants, refugees in italy

Germany Stops Admitting Migrants From Italy 'Until Further Notice'

18:22 GMT 14.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALBERTO PIZZOLIMigrants warmed by emergency blankets arrive on a boat of the Italian Guardia Di Finanza law enforcement agency on May 17, 2021 to disembark on the southern Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa. - More than 1,400 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa at the weekend, sparking calls from far-right politicians for action to stem the flow, amid fresh moves by Italian authorities against the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean.
Migrants warmed by emergency blankets arrive on a boat of the Italian Guardia Di Finanza law enforcement agency on May 17, 2021 to disembark on the southern Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa. - More than 1,400 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa at the weekend, sparking calls from far-right politicians for action to stem the flow, amid fresh moves by Italian authorities against the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The German Interior Ministry has paused acceptance of new migrants who arrived in Europe via Italy for the time being, reportedly over Rome’s refusal to abide by a European Union agreement on refugees.
According to reports in German media on Thursday, Berlin has suspended admittance of new refugees from Italy "until further notice," citing "high migrant pressure." The change reportedly took effect late last month.
The reports indicate the contentious issue is the Dublin Regulation, a 1990 agreement governing how refugees are accepted for asylum in EU nations after applying for international protection under the Geneva Convention. Part of the agreement stipulates that the EU country of entry is responsible for processing the migrants’ applications and for reaccepting them if they apply for protection in a second EU country.

According to German media reports, Rome told other EU member states in December 2022 it was canceling “for a limited period of time” its reacceptance of migrants from other countries due to "suddenly arising technical" issues related to its intake capacity. However, it has remained on hold ever since.

The change came about two months after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office. The politician campaigned heavily against accepting more migrants, especially non-Christians, even calling for a naval blockade to stop the refugee craft from crossing the Mediterranean.

The protocol has strained heavily under the weight of the refugee crisis since 2015, which has been driven by conflicts in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, and Nigeria, most of whom have entered the EU via Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. EU nations have agreed voluntarily to accept a certain amount of refugees from the entry-point countries to "share the burden," prompting sharp disputes about how many migrants is "too many." The conflict in Ukraine, from which millions of Christians have fled to the EU, has only further complicated those debates.

People trafficked from France in small boats and were picked up in the English Channel are brought to the port of Dover - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
World
Leaked Memo Shows EU Will Block Deal to Send Trafficked Migrants Back to France
15 August, 14:15 GMT
Meloni’s government declared a six-month state of emergency in April "to carry out with urgency extraordinary measures to reduce congestion" at Lampedusa, an Italian island off the coast of Tunisia that has become the main migrant entry point into the country. The government said it needs to build "new structures, suitable both for sheltering as well as the processing and repatriation of migrants who don't have the requisites to stay" in Italy.
Despite the situation, some 89,158 people have arrived in Italy on small boats from North Africa since the beginning of the year, equivalent to 5,000 per day at Lampedusa - a 115% increase over the same period in the prior year, according to the Italian Interior Ministry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала