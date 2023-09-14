https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/jfk-magic-bullet-us-poverty-increases-political-prisoners-1113355603.html

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert gets booted from a theater, and French regulators block iPhone 12 sales over radiation.

Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign and accusations that the Democratic National Committee is trying to throw him off state ballots, a new memoir challenging the magic bullet theory of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, whether this story will change the narrative nationally about the JFK assassination, and a Washington Post editorial arguing that President Joe Biden should step down or replace his vice president.Comedian and social justice activist Randy Credico discusses the latest efforts to free WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, how Assange's defense is preparing for a possible extradition, what to expect from an impending decision on the case by the UK High Court, and how Australian society and politicians are beginning to rally around Assange.Author and writer Daniel Lazare discusses the possible impeachment of Joe Biden, how the White House is sending out letters recommending the media start scrutinizing Republicans more, rising inflation as gas prices and rent go up, a reality check on the so-called “great state of recovery,” as well as the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Misfits and producer Ben Zinevich also discuss the imprisonment of Leonard Peltier and other American political prisoners, why Americans don’t recognize political prisoners in their midst, and the climbing death toll of Libyan floods.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

