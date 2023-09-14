https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/kim-vows-to-stand-with-russia-after-meeting-putin-1113353815.html

Kim Vows to Stand With Russia After Meeting Putin

Kim Vows to Stand With Russia After Meeting Putin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's official visit to Russia.

Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Writer for The CradleOliver Vargas: International Relations AnalystArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and Political StrategistDominick Izzo: Retired Police Officer, Radio Host, Public Speaker, and AuthorIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carillo about the devastating floods that have killed thousands of people in Libya and the Libyan infrastructure since the ousting of former President Muammar Gaddafi.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations analyst Oliver Vargas to discuss Vladimir Putin’s remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum speaking regarding Russian-African relations. Plus, the bilateral meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders.In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement of an impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden over his knowledge of his son’s business dealings and personal benefits. Political analyst and retired naval officer Armen Kurdian spoke about how Democrats think this is a tit-for-tat move by Republicans over Donald Trump’s impeachment.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired police officer Dominick Izzo to discuss Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's recent pardon of Scott Smith, the father arrested at a school board meeting after his daughter reported she was sexually assaulted at school by another student.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

