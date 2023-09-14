https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/nasa-uap-researcher-urges-mexican-government-to-share-samples-of-alleged-alien-bodies-1113377747.html
NASA UAP Researcher Urges Mexican Government to Share Samples of Alleged Alien Bodies
The Mexican government ought to share samples of the alleged alien bodies with the world scientific community for further verification, NASA unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP, also known as UFO) independent study team chief David Spergel said on Thursday.
“When you have unusual things, you want to make data public,” Spergel stated during a press conference. “We don’t know the nature of those samples that were shown in front of them… If you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community,” the team chief added.On Tuesday, Mexican researcher Jaime Maussan presented two alleged alien corpses to the Mexican Congress. The bodies, found in mines in Peru, are purportedly 1,000 years old. Scientists established that more than 30% of the bodies’ DNA was unknown, Maussan claimed. However, Maussan has previously made disputed claims about the discovery of alleged alien corpses. Mexican lawmakers also contacted former US military pilot Ryan Graves, who similarly testified to US lawmakers about UAP in July. Spergel’s statement came alongside the release of a report by NASA’s UAP independent study team, which found no link between UAP and extraterrestrial life. Despite the lack of current evidence, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during the press conference that he believes Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life are likely to exist given the immensity of the universe.
NASA UAP Researcher Urges Mexican Government to Share Samples of Alleged Alien Bodies
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Mexican government ought to share samples of the alleged alien bodies with the world scientific community for further verification, NASA unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP, also known as UFO) independent study team chief David Spergel said on Thursday.
“When you have unusual things, you want to make data public,” Spergel
stated during a press conference. “We don’t know the nature of those samples that were shown in front of them… If you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community,” the team chief added.
On Tuesday, Mexican researcher Jaime Maussan presented two alleged alien corpses
to the Mexican Congress. The bodies, found in mines in Peru, are purportedly 1,000 years old.
Scientists established that more than 30% of the bodies’ DNA was unknown, Maussan claimed. However, Maussan has previously made disputed claims about the discovery of alleged alien corpses.
Mexican lawmakers also contacted former US military pilot Ryan Graves
, who similarly testified to US lawmakers about UAP in July.
Spergel’s statement came alongside the release of a report by NASA’s UAP independent study team, which found no link between UAP and extraterrestrial life. Despite the lack of current evidence, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during the press conference that he believes Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life are likely to exist given the immensity of the universe.