North Korean Media Heap Praise on Kim’s 'Historic & Epochal' Visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a seat down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on September 13 on Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russian Far-East . This is the North Korean leader's first trip abroad in four years and his second trip to Russia. Kim last visited the country in 2019.

According to official information, they discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as “sensitive issues” which will remain a subject of speculations by analysts. The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un was largely covered in North Korean media that dubbed the topmost summit as a “historic” and “epochal” event in relations between two nations.The news outlet stressed that negotiations proceeded in an “atmosphere of camaraderie and constructiveness”, adding that these talks “inspire a righteous struggle” for sovereignty and against “imperialists.”Another news outlet, which is seen as the rupor for North Korea’s ruling party, also stresses the historic significance of the summit and emphasizes the special ties between the two leaders.

