Poor Coverage of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Raises Questions Regarding Trump's Treatment

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Biden impeachment inquiry.

Chris Widener - Motivational Speaker & WriterArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate & Political strategistDan Kovalik - Human rights lawyer, peace activistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentThe show kicks off with motivational speaker and writer Chris Widener joining to discuss the impeachment inquiry into Biden and how it will affect the President's 2024 candidacy.Then, Retired Navy Captain and politician Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's pardoning of a father who was arrested in a school board meeting.The second hour begins with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his insights on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin and what this alliance means for the West.The show closes with Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier, who breaks down the purpose of a prisoner deal between the US and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

