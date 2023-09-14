https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/uaw-set-to-strike-as-resurgence-of-labor-activism-continues-1113354446.html

UAW Set to Strike as Resurgence of Labor Activism Continues

UAW Set to Strike as Resurgence of Labor Activism Continues

UAW Members Set To Strike This Week, Biden Visits Vietnam To Shore Up Anti-China Strategy, New Documentary Details Koch Crimes

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeff Schuhrke, Assistant Professor of Labor Studies in the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at SUNY Empire State College to discuss what's at stake in the impending strike by members of the United Auto Workers at the big three automakers, why these labor negotiations are much different from past negotiations between the union and the automakers, and how this potential strike is connected with the UPS contract negotiations ad the surge in labor organizing following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University, an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace and author of the new book, “China's Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future” available at 1804 Books to discuss Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam and how it fits into the US cold war effort against China, how Vietnam could play a role in US geopolitical designs in east Asia and why it is so far unlikely that Vietnam would fully engage in those designs, and how a recently announced US competitor to the Belt and Road Initiative highlights the purpose of containing China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss a new documentary titled "Long Knife: Osage Oil and the New Trail of Tears" about the exploitation, theft of oil, and killing of members of the Osage Nation and how it connects to the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, the involvement of Charles Koch and Koch Industries in the theft of oil, and how Koch was able to escape an indictment related to this theft through the creation of a political machine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that the House will open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden over allegations of corruption involving Hunter Biden, the involvement of the AFL-CIO in the coup against Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973, and a recent study on hunger in Washington, DC and stagnant efforts to combat it.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

