International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/us-restrictions-on-chip-exports-to-china-violate-market-rules-1113371807.html
US Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Violate Market Rules- Beijing
US Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Violate Market Rules- Beijing
The US measures to limit microchip exports to China violate market rules and lead to fragmentation in the global semiconductors market, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Thursday.
2023-09-14T13:47+0000
2023-09-14T13:58+0000
economy
us
us-china relations
china
microchip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100260807_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c56868051685fe609092d64c4398afa.jpg
In early September, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the United States would stick to its hardline stance on denying China cutting-edge microchips as technological developments may be used to boost Beijing's military capacity. However, the US does not plan to completely ban China's access to its chips, she added. "The US measures to restrict chip exports to China violate market rules and lead to fragmentation in the global semiconductors market, which not only harms lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also significantly affects the interests of semiconductors manufacturers throughout the world, including in the US," He said. China is the largest semiconductors market globally, therefore, by imposing restrictions on normal trade, the US will harm itself as well as other market players, the spokesman added. In early August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that authorized the Secretary of the Treasury to regulate certain US investments into Chinese entities engaged in activities involving national security sensitive technologies in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/advanced-microchips-should-be-shared-endeavor-to-fight-global-warming-not-target-of-us-china-feud-1112376744.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100260807_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc2c14b85f3baa87bfe1de86b09e350b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china tensions, us-china trade war, us-china relations, microchip exports, market rules violation
us-china tensions, us-china trade war, us-china relations, microchip exports, market rules violation

US Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Violate Market Rules- Beijing

13:47 GMT 14.09.2023 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 14.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US measures to limit microchip exports to China violate market rules and lead to fragmentation in the global semiconductors market, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said on Thursday.
In early September, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the United States would stick to its hardline stance on denying China cutting-edge microchips as technological developments may be used to boost Beijing's military capacity. However, the US does not plan to completely ban China's access to its chips, she added.
"The US measures to restrict chip exports to China violate market rules and lead to fragmentation in the global semiconductors market, which not only harms lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also significantly affects the interests of semiconductors manufacturers throughout the world, including in the US," He said.
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
Analysis
Advanced Microchips Should Be ‘Shared Endeavor’ to Fight Global Warming, Not Target of US-China Feud
3 August, 21:24 GMT
China is the largest semiconductors market globally, therefore, by imposing restrictions on normal trade, the US will harm itself as well as other market players, the spokesman added.
In early August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that authorized the Secretary of the Treasury to regulate certain US investments into Chinese entities engaged in activities involving national security sensitive technologies in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence systems.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала