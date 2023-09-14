Video: GOP's Boebert Kicked Out of 'Beetlejuice' Musical After Alleged 'Disturbance'

International
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice after complaints that she was recording the show and vaping.
US Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was escorted out of a showing of the musical "Beetlejuice" on Sunday night after being accused of causing a disturbance and vaping during the performance.The firebrand Republican lawmaker was spotted on surveillance footage being escorted out of the show with a male guest. The Denver Center for Performing Arts, which includes the Buell Theater where the musical was being shown, issued a brief statement confirming the incident but did not mention Boebert by name.A security incident report obtained by local media provided more details of the incident but also did not name Boebert or her companion. It does state a "lower director" received three complaints that the two were "vaping, singing,[and] causing a disturbance." Later, the report also notes cellphone use.The incident report further details the pair were warned that if they received another complaint, they would be asked to leave. After receiving another complaint that the pair were loud and recording the performance, both patrons were asked to leave. The incident report accuses the pair of being argumentative and refusing to leave at first, before eventually leaving on their own after being threatened with police intervention and a permanent ban from the venue.In security footage obtained by local media, Boebert and her companion can be seen being asked to leave their seats, exiting the theater and walking across the promenade hand in hand while Boebert twirls several times.Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton confirmed to US media that Boebert was asked to leave the show and used the opportunity to take a swipe at US President Joe Biden.Sexton, however, denied Boebert was vaping at the show. The man Boebert was with does not appear to be her husband, with whom she filed for divorce from in April.Despite being kicked out, Boebert said she enjoyed the show and encouraged people to see it. "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Beetlejuice" is based off the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name. Despite reviewing poorly, it has become a hit with audiences, particularly among younger theatergoers.
US Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was escorted out of a showing of the musical "Beetlejuice" on Sunday night after being accused of causing a disturbance and vaping during the performance.
The firebrand Republican lawmaker was spotted on surveillance footage being escorted out of the show with a male guest. The Denver Center for Performing Arts, which includes the Buell Theater where the musical was being shown, issued a brief statement confirming the incident but did not mention Boebert by name.

“We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theater,” the release said.

A security incident report obtained by local media provided more details of the incident but also did not name Boebert or her companion. It does state a “lower director” received three complaints that the two were “vaping, singing,[and] causing a disturbance.” Later, the report also notes cellphone use.
The incident report further details the pair were warned that if they received another complaint, they would be asked to leave. After receiving another complaint that the pair were loud and recording the performance, both patrons were asked to leave. The incident report accuses the pair of being argumentative and refusing to leave at first, before eventually leaving on their own after being threatened with police intervention and a permanent ban from the venue.
According to the report, one or both of the patrons allegedly said “stuff like ‘do you know who I am[?]’ ‘I am on the board’” [and] ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’”
In security footage obtained by local media, Boebert and her companion can be seen being asked to leave their seats, exiting the theater and walking across the promenade hand in hand while Boebert twirls several times.
Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton confirmed to US media that Boebert was asked to leave the show and used the opportunity to take a swipe at US President Joe Biden.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’ which the Denver Post itself described as ‘zany’, ‘outrageous’, and a ‘lusty riot,’” Sexton said. “She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”
Sexton, however, denied Boebert was vaping at the show. The man Boebert was with does not appear to be her husband, with whom she filed for divorce from in April.
Despite being kicked out, Boebert said she enjoyed the show and encouraged people to see it. “It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and other GOP House members speaks at a news conference to introduce a resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2022
Report Claims Boebert & MTG Had to Be Separated by Third Person During Heated Argument
30 April 2022, 02:46 GMT
