https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/watch-russian-pacific-marines-repel-ukrainian-attacks-1113370352.html

Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks

Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks

According to Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine failed to achieve any meaningful goals during counteroffensive attempt and domed dozens of thousands of its citizens to death on the battlefield. Yet it relentlessly continues to dare Russian defense lines.

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113367552_25:0:1264:697_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b52253e6ef083deaddfd832f918ffa.png

Russia's Defense Ministry released footage showing Pacific Fleet marines repelling numerous Ukrainian attacks near Ugledar.The Marine Corps, supported by artillery fire, thwarted all offensive attempts by Ukrainian troops.Ukrainian militants undergone extensive training in NATO countries and are equipped with new, including top-notch Leopard 2 battle tanks. However, it turned out that these armored vehicles are just as susceptible to burning as anything else, and every new attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch an attack results in devastating losses within their ranks.According to the latest data from Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pacific Marines successfully repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks near Ugledar Pacific Marines successfully repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks near Ugledar 2023-09-14T13:19+0000 true PT1M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, ukraine death toll