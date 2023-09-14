https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/watch-russian-pacific-marines-repel-ukrainian-attacks-1113370352.html
Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks
Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks
According to Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine failed to achieve any meaningful goals during counteroffensive attempt and domed dozens of thousands of its citizens to death on the battlefield. Yet it relentlessly continues to dare Russian defense lines.
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113367552_25:0:1264:697_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b52253e6ef083deaddfd832f918ffa.png
Russia's Defense Ministry released footage showing Pacific Fleet marines repelling numerous Ukrainian attacks near Ugledar.The Marine Corps, supported by artillery fire, thwarted all offensive attempts by Ukrainian troops.Ukrainian militants undergone extensive training in NATO countries and are equipped with new, including top-notch Leopard 2 battle tanks. However, it turned out that these armored vehicles are just as susceptible to burning as anything else, and every new attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch an attack results in devastating losses within their ranks.According to the latest data from Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113367552_180:0:1109:697_1920x0_80_0_0_65c931d38b676b3a0e3ea1db62257a84.png
Pacific Marines successfully repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks near Ugledar
Pacific Marines successfully repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks near Ugledar
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
true
PT1M34S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, ukraine death toll
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, ukraine death toll
Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has failed to achieve any meaningful goals during the counteroffensive attempt and has sent tens of thousands of its citizens to their deaths on the battlefield. Nevertheless, it relentlessly continues to challenge Russian defensive lines.
Russia's Defense Ministry released footage showing Pacific Fleet marines repelling numerous Ukrainian attacks near Ugledar.
The Marine Corps, supported by artillery fire, thwarted all offensive attempts by Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian militants undergone extensive training in NATO countries and are equipped with new, including top-notch Leopard 2 battle tanks. However, it turned out that these armored vehicles are just as susceptible to burning as anything else, and every new attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch an attack results in devastating losses within their ranks.
According to the latest data from Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment
since the beginning of the counteroffensive.