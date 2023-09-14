International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Pacific Marines Repel Ukrainian Attacks
According to Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine failed to achieve any meaningful goals during counteroffensive attempt and domed dozens of thousands of its citizens to death on the battlefield. Yet it relentlessly continues to dare Russian defense lines.
Russia's Defense Ministry released footage showing Pacific Fleet marines repelling numerous Ukrainian attacks near Ugledar.The Marine Corps, supported by artillery fire, thwarted all offensive attempts by Ukrainian troops.Ukrainian militants undergone extensive training in NATO countries and are equipped with new, including top-notch Leopard 2 battle tanks. However, it turned out that these armored vehicles are just as susceptible to burning as anything else, and every new attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch an attack results in devastating losses within their ranks.According to the latest data from Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.
13:19 GMT 14.09.2023
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has failed to achieve any meaningful goals during the counteroffensive attempt and has sent tens of thousands of its citizens to their deaths on the battlefield. Nevertheless, it relentlessly continues to challenge Russian defensive lines.
Russia's Defense Ministry released footage showing Pacific Fleet marines repelling numerous Ukrainian attacks near Ugledar.
The Marine Corps, supported by artillery fire, thwarted all offensive attempts by Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian militants undergone extensive training in NATO countries and are equipped with new, including top-notch Leopard 2 battle tanks. However, it turned out that these armored vehicles are just as susceptible to burning as anything else, and every new attempt by Ukrainian troops to launch an attack results in devastating losses within their ranks.
According to the latest data from Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.
