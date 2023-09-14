https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/watch-russian-ships-fire-missiles-amid-arctic-drills-1113365188.html

Watch Russian Ships Fire Missiles Amid Arctic Drills

Northern Fleet was established in 1733 to protect Russia’s Arctic borders and sea routes. The fleet started of as small squadron but soon evolved into formidable flotilla.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing Northern Fleet ships firing projectiles as part of Arctic drills. The crews practiced using artillery and cruise missiles, as well as anti-submarine weapons. Special emphasis was placed on eliminating terrorist threats.In Spring 2023 Russia adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that stressed the importance of Arctic region and cautioned against its militarization. Despite this, Russian officials emphasize that NATO has significantly increased the frequency of military exercises in the northern waters. Therefore, Moscow is determined to take all necessary measures to safeguard national interests and enhance its defense capabilities in the Arctic region.

