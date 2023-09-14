https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/watch-russian-ships-fire-missiles-amid-arctic-drills-1113365188.html
Watch Russian Ships Fire Missiles Amid Arctic Drills
Watch Russian Ships Fire Missiles Amid Arctic Drills
Northern Fleet was established in 1733 to protect Russia’s Arctic borders and sea routes. The fleet started of as small squadron but soon evolved into formidable flotilla.
2023-09-14T10:23+0000
2023-09-14T10:23+0000
2023-09-14T10:23+0000
military
russian northern fleet
ministry of defense
arctic
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113361211_25:0:1646:912_1920x0_80_0_0_2bd02d112edd191b6ab62e1d89b7b122.png
The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing Northern Fleet ships firing projectiles as part of Arctic drills. The crews practiced using artillery and cruise missiles, as well as anti-submarine weapons. Special emphasis was placed on eliminating terrorist threats.In Spring 2023 Russia adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that stressed the importance of Arctic region and cautioned against its militarization. Despite this, Russian officials emphasize that NATO has significantly increased the frequency of military exercises in the northern waters. Therefore, Moscow is determined to take all necessary measures to safeguard national interests and enhance its defense capabilities in the Arctic region.
arctic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113361211_228:0:1444:912_1920x0_80_0_0_26b4351e3f8d35ae48c0519f0503d014.png
Russian Northern Fleet's Arctic exercises
Russian Northern Fleet's Arctic exercises
2023-09-14T10:23+0000
true
PT1M57S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
northern fleet, russian northern fleet, arctic drills
northern fleet, russian northern fleet, arctic drills
Watch Russian Ships Fire Missiles Amid Arctic Drills
The Northern Fleet was established in 1733 to protect Russia's Arctic borders and sea routes. The fleet began as a small squadron, but soon grew into a formidable force, always ready to operate in the harshest conditions.
The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing Northern Fleet ships firing projectiles as part of Arctic drills. The crews practiced using artillery and cruise missiles, as well as anti-submarine weapons. Special emphasis was placed on eliminating terrorist threats.
In Spring 2023 Russia adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept that stressed the importance of Arctic region and cautioned against its militarization. Despite this, Russian officials emphasize that NATO has significantly increased the frequency of military exercises in the northern waters. Therefore, Moscow is determined
to take all necessary measures to safeguard national interests and enhance its defense capabilities in the Arctic region.