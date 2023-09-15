https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/biden-administration-attempts-to-monopolize-coverage-of-impeachment-inquiry-with-new-letter-1113379154.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the media coverage of Biden's impeachment inquiry.
Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter
04:02 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 15.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the media coverage of Biden's impeachment inquiry.
The show kicks off with political commentator and former Colorado state Senator Ted Harvey joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on the media coverage of Biden's possible impeachment.
Then, Co-founder of ProChain Capital David Tawil breaks down inflation hikes and the doubling of child poverty. He discusses whether Bidenomics is helping or hurting these economic issues.
Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. has accused the DNC of potentially barring him from the primaries, despite the committee's denials. The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the future of the 2024 elections, and how the DNC has handled underdog candidates in the past.
The show closes with Independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussing the sentencing of InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, over his role in the January 6 riots, and what this means for the freedom of the press.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM