International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/biden-administration-attempts-to-monopolize-coverage-of-impeachment-inquiry-with-new-letter-1113379154.html
Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter
Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the media coverage of Biden's impeachment inquiry.
2023-09-15T04:02+0000
2023-09-15T10:24+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
impeachment
inflation
2024 us presidential election
msm
dnc
robert f. kennedy jr
infowars
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113378994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f5cd7178ad3f0946a73451db2857fdb7.jpg
Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the media coverage of Biden's impeachment inquiry.
The show kicks off with political commentator and former Colorado state Senator Ted Harvey joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on the media coverage of Biden's possible impeachment.Then, Co-founder of ProChain Capital David Tawil breaks down inflation hikes and the doubling of child poverty. He discusses whether Bidenomics is helping or hurting these economic issues.Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. has accused the DNC of potentially barring him from the primaries, despite the committee's denials. The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the future of the 2024 elections, and how the DNC has handled underdog candidates in the past.The show closes with Independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussing the sentencing of InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, over his role in the January 6 riots, and what this means for the freedom of the press.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113378994_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac46ae547b6bb60ebf368575590ad33f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, biden's impeachment, child poverty, rfk jr. presidential campaign, 2024 elections, january 6, sentencing of infowars host owen shroyer, freedom of the press
the final countdown, biden's impeachment, child poverty, rfk jr. presidential campaign, 2024 elections, january 6, sentencing of infowars host owen shroyer, freedom of the press

Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter

04:02 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 15.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Biden Administration Attempts to Monopolize Coverage of Impeachment Inquiry With New Letter
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Angie Wong
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the media coverage of Biden's impeachment inquiry.
The show kicks off with political commentator and former Colorado state Senator Ted Harvey joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on the media coverage of Biden's possible impeachment.
Then, Co-founder of ProChain Capital David Tawil breaks down inflation hikes and the doubling of child poverty. He discusses whether Bidenomics is helping or hurting these economic issues.
Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. has accused the DNC of potentially barring him from the primaries, despite the committee's denials. The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the future of the 2024 elections, and how the DNC has handled underdog candidates in the past.
The show closes with Independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussing the sentencing of InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, over his role in the January 6 riots, and what this means for the freedom of the press.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала