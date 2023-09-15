https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/bidens-economic-recovery-runs-dry-despite-touting-bidenomics-1113374767.html

Biden's Economic Recovery Runs Dry Despite Touting Bidenomics

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including President Biden’s handling of the economy and his recovery plan dubbed 'Bidenomics'.

Todd “Bubba” Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com and Finance ExpertSteven Abramowicz: Owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View PodcastMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystLauren Fix: Auto Expert & Car Coach Reports analyst/consultantIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by finance expert Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss “Bidenomics” with inflation still a major issue despite efforts to cool it.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator and radio host Steven Abramowicz to discuss the startling difference between how US politicians and the mainstream media covered former President Donald Trump's indictments and the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Later in the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by auto expert Lauren Fix to talk about the struggles facing electric vehicle owners, along with US Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm trying to draw attention to the Biden administration’s latest efforts to increase EV adoption across the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

