Direct Hit: Watch Russian Precision Strike Take Out Ukrainian Positions

While Russian forces continue to methodically eliminate the Ukrainian infantry formations and armored vehicles that Kiev continues to throw at them as part of... 15.09.2023, Sputnik International

A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense online depicts the moment when a Russian precision strike takes out a temporary deployment area occupied by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region.It was not immediately clear exactly what type of ordnance was used to execute this strike.

