Explosion at World's Largest Railway Yard Forces Evacuation in Nebraska
© @Sprinter99800 / XA train car explodes at Bailey Yard in North Platte, NE, September 14, 2023
© @Sprinter99800 / X
Subscribe
Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard is the world’s largest trainyard, spanning around 1,000 yards wide on average. Around 139 trains and 14,000 railroad cars pass through the facility every day. It sits about halfway between Omaha, Nebraska, and Denver, Colorado.
An explosion and subsequent fire at the world’s largest railyard caused a temporary evacuation on Thursday of the surrounding area in North Platte, Nebraska.
Videos posted on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the Bailey Yard, which the local fire department described as “heavy toxic smoke,” in a post on X. People within a one-mile radius were evacuated from the area and US Highway 30 was temporarily shut down.
Video emerges of Nebraska train accident involving chemical release pic.twitter.com/GOGf3dbdTn— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 14, 2023
The fire was extinguished around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to Union Pacific, which runs the facility.
No one was injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, a spokesperson for Union Pacific told US media.
One of the containers involved in the explosion contained perchloric acid which is used for a host of tasks, including cleaning food equipment and in the manufacturing process of LCD screens. It is also used in explosives and is highly volatile when it comes into contact with organic material like paper.
21 February, 18:28 GMT
Witnesses said they saw two plumes of smoke, indicating there were likely two explosions.
“The east plume was like black smoke. The west plume was orange smoke, something like I’ve not seen from a fire,” an eyewitness recalled.
Union Pacific employees continued working during the fire in other parts of the facility, according to reports. After the fire was extinguished, the entire facility opened back up.
Railroad safety has become a larger issue over the past year after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused the evacuation of nearby residents. In that case, toxic chemicals were released into the air, water and soil after officials decided to detonate the derailed cars in a controlled explosion.
Per a local news report from last month, some residents are still seeking treatment from health complications related to chemical exposure.