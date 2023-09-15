https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/former-us-president-jimmy-carter-and-wife-near-their-end-says-grandson-1113409028.html

Former US President Jimmy Carter and Wife Near Their 'End', Says Grandson

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his first lady Rosalynn are nearing the end of their lives according to their grandson Jason.

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are coming to the end of their lives, the ex-leader's grandson Jason Carter said on Thursday.In February, the Carter Center announced the former president had decided to forgo treatment and enter into hospice care. By May, the Carter family announced the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.Thursday, Jason Carter told US media that the former president is in a good place, watching baseball and spending time with his family. The younger Carter, who is also the chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees, added that his grandfather does face “really significant physical challenges” but both he and the former first lady are “doing as well as can be expected.”Current US President Joe Biden is known to have a close relationship with the Carter family, and Jason Carter said that the president still communicates with the elder Carter on a “relatively regular basis.” He noted that Biden had recently sent a letter to the former president.Born in 1924, Carter served in the US Navy from 1946 to 1953. He entered politics in the 1960s and was elected to serve as state senator in Georgia. He was later elected governor of Georgia in 1971 and served one term before starting his presidential campaign. Carter was elected president in 1977 and served one term before losing to Ronald Reagan.After leaving the White House, Carter set up the Carter Center to promote human rights around the globe, with the actions of that group earning Carter the Nobel Peace Prize. While three other US presidents have achieved that feat, Carter remains the only one to receive the honor after leaving office. Carter was also a key figure and the most visible proponent of Habitat for Humanity.Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter remain at their modest home in Plains, Georgia, where they have lived since 1961. Their 77 years of marriage is the longest presidential union in US history.The Carter Center is asking the public to send well wishes that it will feature in a digital mosaic for the president and his family to enjoy.

