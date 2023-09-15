https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/kim-jong-uns-train-arrives-at-railway-station-in-russian-city-of-komsomolsk-on-amur-1113383905.html
Kim Jong Un's Train Arrives at Railway Station in Russian City of Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Kim Jong Un's Train Arrives at Railway Station in Russian City of Komsomolsk-on-Amur
A train transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across Russia arrived early Friday at the railway station of the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.
2023-09-15T01:07+0000
2023-09-15T01:07+0000
2023-09-15T01:05+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
kim jong-un
russian pacific fleet
far eastern federal university
komsomolsk-on-amur
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113347189_0:0:3092:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_b303ce3729c01558df88cd030052c1e8.jpg
The green armored train arrived at the station around 8:50 a.m. local time (22:50 GMT on Thursday), the correspondent reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier detailed that Kim would be traveling to Komsomolsk-on-Amur to visit plants for the production of civilian and military equipment. "The chairman has a big agenda ahead. He is flying from here to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, he will visit factories where aviation equipment is produced, both civilian and military," Putin said at the time.The Russian president previously stated that Kim intended to visit Vladivostok to oversee the capabilities of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.The early Friday visit comes on the heels of talks held between the two leaders on Wednesday, when the pair met at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. It officially marked the North Korean leader's first visit to Russia since 2019.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/1113340697.html
russia
komsomolsk-on-amur
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113347189_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90da92cadb0ccbc8fdd7bf8671b7ecc9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kim jong un, north korea, putin-kim summit, komsomolsk-on-amur city, russia,
kim jong un, north korea, putin-kim summit, komsomolsk-on-amur city, russia,
Kim Jong Un's Train Arrives at Railway Station in Russian City of Komsomolsk-on-Amur
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia (Sputnik) - A train transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across Russia arrived early Friday at the railway station of the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.
The green armored train arrived at the station around 8:50 a.m. local time (22:50 GMT on Thursday), the correspondent reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier detailed that Kim would be traveling to Komsomolsk-on-Amur to visit plants for the production of civilian and military equipment. "The chairman has a big agenda ahead. He is flying from here to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, he will visit factories where aviation equipment is produced, both civilian and military," Putin said at the time.
The Russian president previously stated that Kim intended to visit Vladivostok to oversee the capabilities of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.
"And a few issues related to ecology and education, he plans to visit the Far Eastern Federal University, some facilities of the Academy of Sciences of Russia, whose laboratories are engaged in marine biology," Putin said.
The early Friday visit comes on the heels of talks held between the two leaders on Wednesday, when the pair met at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. It officially marked the North Korean leader's first visit to Russia since 2019.