International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/late-discovery-of-bodies-in-libyas-derna-may-cause-spread-of-infections---doctors-1113388479.html
Late Discovery of Bodies in Libya's Derna May Cause Spread of Infections - Doctors
Late Discovery of Bodies in Libya's Derna May Cause Spread of Infections - Doctors
The late discovery of the bodies of victims killed by floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna may cause epidemics and infections, the head of the main medical center in the city of Al Bayda, Abdel-Rahim Mazek, told Sputnik on Friday.
2023-09-15T07:09+0000
2023-09-15T07:09+0000
africa
libya
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107500798_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_c11287b8fd9f97aab0686be43719921f.jpg
He added that the organization cooperates with the National Center for Disease Control to tackle the possible spread of infection."A failure to detect bodies in a short time will lead to the spread of infections and epidemics. We are cooperating with the National Center for Disease Control to prevent the spread of these infections," Mazek said. On Thursday, media reported that the death toll from flooding in eastern Libya exceeded 11,000, with about 20,000 people missing. Libyan media reported last week that the torrential rains brought by Storm Daniel caused high water and floods in multiple cities and towns in eastern Libya, including Al Bayda and Derna. Air and seaports in the region were closed due to heavy downpours. The cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones. Curfews were imposed in the flood-affected cities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/libya-floods-death-toll-surges-past-5000-as-thousands-remain-missing-1113356075.html
africa
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107500798_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_687795c20714712cf746432e36da463e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya flood, lybia disaster, libya disease, libya flood infections
libya flood, lybia disaster, libya disease, libya flood infections

Late Discovery of Bodies in Libya's Derna May Cause Spread of Infections - Doctors

07:09 GMT 15.09.2023
© AP Photo / Bram JanssenNurse Nomautanda Siduna gives hand sanitizer and antiretroviral drugs to a patient in Ngodwana, South Africa, Thursday, July 2, 2020
Nurse Nomautanda Siduna gives hand sanitizer and antiretroviral drugs to a patient in Ngodwana, South Africa, Thursday, July 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2023
© AP Photo / Bram Janssen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The late discovery of the bodies of victims killed by floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna may cause epidemics and infections, the head of the main medical center in the city of Al Bayda, Abdel-Rahim Mazek, told Sputnik on Friday.
He added that the organization cooperates with the National Center for Disease Control to tackle the possible spread of infection.
"A failure to detect bodies in a short time will lead to the spread of infections and epidemics. We are cooperating with the National Center for Disease Control to prevent the spread of these infections," Mazek said.
On Thursday, media reported that the death toll from flooding in eastern Libya exceeded 11,000, with about 20,000 people missing.
A general view of the flooded city of Derna, Libya, is seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
Africa
Libya Floods: Death Toll Surges Past 5,000 as Thousands Remain Missing
Yesterday, 00:20 GMT
Libyan media reported last week that the torrential rains brought by Storm Daniel caused high water and floods in multiple cities and towns in eastern Libya, including Al Bayda and Derna. Air and seaports in the region were closed due to heavy downpours. The cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones. Curfews were imposed in the flood-affected cities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала