Lavrov Participates in Envoys 'Round Table' on Ukraine
Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine
Russia is open to peace negotiations as long as "new territorial reality" is recognized and its citizens safety is ensured.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow, as Russian foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov engages in a roundtable discussion on the Ukrainian crisis alongside ambassadors from 35 nations. The diplomats will share their views on the current situation and look for possible solutions.Kremlin officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations as long as "new territorial reality" are recognized. Russian representatives also emphasize that real peace talks should be held with Kiev's Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics. In October 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that prohibits any negotiations with Russia.
Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine

08:13 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 15.09.2023)
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Russia is open to peace negotiations as long as the "new territorial reality" is recognized and the security of its citizens is guaranteed.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow, as Russian foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov engages in a roundtable discussion on the Ukrainian crisis alongside ambassadors from 35 nations. The diplomats will share their views on the current situation and look for possible solutions.
Kremlin officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” are recognized. Russian representatives also emphasize that real peace talks should be held with Kiev’s Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics. In October 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that prohibits any negotiations with Russia.
