Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine
Lavrov Participates in Envoys 'Round Table' on Ukraine
Russia is open to peace negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” is recognized and its citizens safety is ensured.
2023-09-15T08:13+0000
2023-09-15T08:13+0000
2023-09-15T08:20+0000
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow, as Russian foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov engages in a roundtable discussion on the Ukrainian crisis alongside ambassadors from 35 nations. The diplomats will share their views on the current situation and look for possible solutions.Kremlin officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” are recognized. Russian representatives also emphasize that real peace talks should be held with Kiev’s Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics. In October 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that prohibits any negotiations with Russia.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine
08:13 GMT 15.09.2023
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow, as Russian foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov engages in a roundtable discussion on the Ukrainian crisis alongside ambassadors from 35 nations. The diplomats will share their views on the current situation and look for possible solutions.
Kremlin officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” are recognized. Russian representatives also emphasize that real peace talks should be held with Kiev’s Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics. In October 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that prohibits any negotiations with Russia.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!