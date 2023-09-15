https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/lavrov-participates-in-envoys-round-table-on-ukraine-1113388105.html

Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine

Lavrov Participates in Envoys ‘Round Table’ on Ukraine

Russia is open to peace negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” is recognized and its citizens safety is ensured.

2023-09-15T08:13+0000

2023-09-15T08:13+0000

2023-09-15T08:20+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

sergey lavrov

russia

moscow

kremlin

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852753_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a28ce9ff7585d66a1463692e64fb245b.jpg

Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow, as Russian foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov engages in a roundtable discussion on the Ukrainian crisis alongside ambassadors from 35 nations. The diplomats will share their views on the current situation and look for possible solutions.Kremlin officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations as long as “new territorial reality” are recognized. Russian representatives also emphasize that real peace talks should be held with Kiev’s Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics. In October 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that prohibits any negotiations with Russia.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participates in an embassy 'round table' event aimed at finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participates in an embassy 'round table' event aimed at finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis 2023-09-15T08:13+0000 true PT28M50S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign policy, ukrainian crisis, ukraine peace talks, ukraine peace plan, sergey lavrov