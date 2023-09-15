https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/moscow-investigates-video-of-ukrainian-soldiers-sending-russian-pows-to-minefield-1113389252.html
Moscow Investigates Video of Ukrainian Soldiers Sending Russian POWs to Minefield
Moscow Investigates Video of Ukrainian Soldiers Sending Russian POWs to Minefield
The UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine previously singled out at least 25 cases of Ukrainian soldiers torturing or executioning Russian POWs.
The Russian Investigative Committee is looking into information about Ukrainian soldiers sending captured Russian servicemen onto a minefield in the special military operation zone.During an interview with Sputnik earlier today, a well-informed source mentioned an important discovery - a video recorded on a mobile phone recovered from a Ukrainian dugout.The video shows a Russian serviceman without any weapons, navigating through a minefield under the threat of gunfire. In the background, a voice is heard saying, "They're approaching rapidly." Shortly after, sub-machine-gun fire is heard, which is followed by an explosion in the distance.The hair-raising clip is the latest in a series of similar videos shot by UAF soldiers in the Russian special operations zone, including footage of captured Russian servicemen being shot in the legs.Separately, those Russian soldiers who managed to return from Ukrainian captivity confirmed that they were tortured when held as POWs.
Moscow Investigates Video of Ukrainian Soldiers Sending Russian POWs to Minefield
10:42 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 15.09.2023)
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, part of the UN Human Rights Council, has previously reported a disturbing finding: they have documented a minimum of 25 instances where Ukrainian soldiers subjected Russian prisoners to torture or execution.
The Russian Investigative Committee is looking into information about Ukrainian soldiers sending captured Russian servicemen onto a minefield in the special military operation zone
.
During an interview with Sputnik earlier today, a well-informed source mentioned an important discovery - a video recorded on a mobile phone recovered from a Ukrainian dugout.
“The footage shows servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) watching our guys walk down a minefield and saying, ‘If you get through, you’re free’,” the insider added.
The video shows a Russian serviceman without any weapons, navigating through a minefield under the threat of gunfire. In the background, a voice is heard saying, "They're approaching rapidly." Shortly after, sub-machine-gun fire is heard, which is followed by an explosion in the distance.
The hair-raising clip is the latest in a series of similar videos shot by UAF soldiers in the Russian special operations zone, including footage of captured Russian servicemen being shot in the legs.
20 October 2022, 02:41 GMT
Separately, those Russian soldiers who managed to return from Ukrainian captivity confirmed that they were tortured
when held as POWs.
In its report, the UN Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found evidence pointing to Ukrainian soldiers engaging in war crimes through the shooting and torturing of Russian prisoners of war. According to the UN mission, at least 25 such acts had already taken place.
In its report, the UN Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found evidence pointing to Ukrainian soldiers engaging in war crimes through the shooting and torturing of Russian prisoners of war. According to the UN mission, at least 25 such acts had already taken place.