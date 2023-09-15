https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/moscow-investigates-video-of-ukrainian-soldiers-sending-russian-pows-to-minefield-1113389252.html

Moscow Investigates Video of Ukrainian Soldiers Sending Russian POWs to Minefield

The UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine previously singled out at least 25 cases of Ukrainian soldiers torturing or executioning Russian POWs.

The Russian Investigative Committee is looking into information about Ukrainian soldiers sending captured Russian servicemen onto a minefield in the special military operation zone.During an interview with Sputnik earlier today, a well-informed source mentioned an important discovery - a video recorded on a mobile phone recovered from a Ukrainian dugout.The video shows a Russian serviceman without any weapons, navigating through a minefield under the threat of gunfire. In the background, a voice is heard saying, "They're approaching rapidly." Shortly after, sub-machine-gun fire is heard, which is followed by an explosion in the distance.The hair-raising clip is the latest in a series of similar videos shot by UAF soldiers in the Russian special operations zone, including footage of captured Russian servicemen being shot in the legs.Separately, those Russian soldiers who managed to return from Ukrainian captivity confirmed that they were tortured when held as POWs.In addition, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk previously pointed to the fact that Ukraine did not initiate c

