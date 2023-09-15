International
Moscow Slams Inclusion of Kim Jong Un in Ukrainian 'State Enemy' Database
Moscow Slams Inclusion of Kim Jong Un in Ukrainian 'State Enemy' Database
The inclusion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) is another provocation by Kiev and a vain attempt to intimidate everyone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.
The Myrotvorets website has taken the liberty of disclosing the personal information of journalists, military personnel from the recently annexed Russian territories, and various other individuals whom the creators of the website deem as "adversaries of Ukraine." People on the database often received threats from Ukrainian nationalists after their contact details were disclosed on the website.''Once again, the Kiev regime seeks to provoke and instill fear in us all. However, their attempts are futile, just like everything that the Myrotvorets website and its supporters from the Kiev regime stand for.'' Galuzin told reporters.Kim Jong Un was added to the Ukrainian wanted list on September 6. The infamous website, known for advocating the assassination of individuals who are believed to support Russia, outlined reasons such as "nuclear blackmail, the development of unlawful nuclear and missile programs, and cybercrime" to justify its actions.
ukrainian crisis, russian special military operation, kim jong un
ukrainian crisis, russian special military operation, kim jong un

Moscow Slams Inclusion of Kim Jong Un in Ukrainian 'State Enemy' Database

08:36 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 15.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - ''North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's inclusion in the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) is another provocation by Kiev and a vain attempt to intimidate everyone,'' Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.
The Myrotvorets website has taken the liberty of disclosing the personal information of journalists, military personnel from the recently annexed Russian territories, and various other individuals whom the creators of the website deem as "adversaries of Ukraine." People on the database often received threats from Ukrainian nationalists after their contact details were disclosed on the website.
''Once again, the Kiev regime seeks to provoke and instill fear in us all. However, their attempts are futile, just like everything that the Myrotvorets website and its supporters from the Kiev regime stand for.'' Galuzin told reporters.
Kim Jong Un was added to the Ukrainian wanted list on September 6. The infamous website, known for advocating the assassination of individuals who are believed to support Russia, outlined reasons such as "nuclear blackmail, the development of unlawful nuclear and missile programs, and cybercrime" to justify its actions.
