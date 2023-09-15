https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/mysterious-white-object-spotted-over-illinois-turns-out-to-be-stratospheric-balloon-1113384319.html

Mysterious White Object Spotted Over Illinois Turns Out to Be Stratospheric Balloon

Mysterious White Object Spotted Over Illinois Turns Out to Be Stratospheric Balloon

The unusual occurrence unfolded when Todd's Tire and Auto employees alerted off-duty Police Chief Bruce Franks to the peculiar spectacle that had gathered a curious crowd.

2023-09-15T02:48+0000

2023-09-15T02:48+0000

2023-09-15T02:46+0000

beyond politics

viral

illinois

balloon

weather balloon

mysterious

object

high-altitude balloon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079978118_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_9f191000fb723376ce8e47554f7f35aa.jpg

A baffling sighting temporarily left the town of Prophetstown, Illinois, in awe as local police scrambled to unravel the mystery behind a mysterious object spotted hovering in broad daylight. Although the US National Weather Service earlier denied launching any weather balloons in the vicinity that would have explained the sighting, it later turned out the mysterious object was a stratospheric balloon owned and operated by South Dakota Aerostar Company, US media reported.However, the company did not disclose the purpose of the attention-grabbing balloon.Eyewitness accounts initially described the enigmatic object as a balloon-like structure connected to a box, emitting intermittent red lighting. What made this sighting even more perplexing was the fact that the object remained motionless in the sky for an extended period, leaving onlookers and authorities puzzled.The latest incident bears some resemblance to a series of teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation about foreign surveillance or UFO activity in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this year. Those objects were later identified as Thunderhead weather balloons operated by the company Aerostar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/mysterious-object-found-on-australian-beach-identified-as-space-debris-from-indian-rocket-1112311842.html

illinois

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

illinois, prophetstown ufo, what was strange white flying object in prophetstown, us ufo 2023, high-altitude balloon