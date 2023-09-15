International
Shoigu Inspects Modernization of Nuclear Subs in Russia's Far East
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order at the Zvezda plant in the Primorsky territory in Russia's Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the construction of a floating docking complex and the progress of repair and modernization of nuclear submarines within the state contract at the Zvezda defense plant," the ministry said. The ministry specified that the minister inspected the facility on Friday during a working visit to the Primorsky territory. Shoigu "draw special attention of the enterprise's management to compliance with the schedule of defense contract fulfillment" and ordered that the Zvezda plant "make maximum use of production capacities to complete the repair and modernization of submarines," the statement said. The Zvezda plant is Russia's leading submarine repair facility of the Pacific Fleet and the only one in the country's Far East specializing in the repair and modernization of nuclear-powered submarines.In addition, Sergei Shoigu visited the construction facility of Ka-52 helicopters aka “Alligators” and inspected the fulfillment of the defense contracts.
"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the construction of a floating docking complex and the progress of repair and modernization of nuclear submarines within the state contract at the Zvezda defense plant," the ministry said.
The ministry specified that the minister inspected the facility on Friday during a working visit to the Primorsky territory. Shoigu "draw special attention of the enterprise's management to compliance with the schedule of defense contract fulfillment" and ordered that the Zvezda plant "make maximum use of production capacities to complete the repair and modernization of submarines," the statement said.
The Zvezda plant is Russia's leading submarine repair facility of the Pacific Fleet and the only one in the country's Far East specializing in the repair and modernization of nuclear-powered submarines.
In addition, Sergei Shoigu visited the construction facility of Ka-52 helicopters aka “Alligators” and inspected the fulfillment of the defense contracts.
