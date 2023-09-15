Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russias-soyuz-ms-24-spaceship-launches-to-iss-from-baikonur-1113392939.html
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) has been successfully launched from the Baikonur spaceport, the mission control center spakesman stated on Friday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1c690d301696ff35e71bd102197b37.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur spaceport where the Soyuz MS-24 rocket is getting ready to be launched to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:45 (Moscow time) on Friday. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are expected to spend more than a year at the ISS, while their colleague, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, will be staying at the ISS for six months. After it is launched, the rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.
The rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route, making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur spaceport where the Soyuz MS-24 rocket is getting ready to be launched to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:45 (Moscow time) on Friday.
Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub
are expected to spend more than a year at the ISS, while their colleague, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will be staying at the ISS for six months.
After it is launched, the rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.
