https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russias-soyuz-ms-24-spaceship-launches-to-iss-from-baikonur-1113392939.html

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur

A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) has been successfully launched from the Baikonur spaceport, the mission control center spakesman stated on Friday.

2023-09-15T14:48+0000

2023-09-15T14:48+0000

2023-09-15T14:48+0000

beyond politics

international space station (iss)

russia

science & tech

baikonur cosmodrome

soyuz ms

russian federal space agency roscosmos

baikonur

oleg kononenko

roscosmos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1c690d301696ff35e71bd102197b37.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur spaceport where the Soyuz MS-24 rocket is getting ready to be launched to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:45 (Moscow time) on Friday. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are expected to spend more than a year at the ISS, while their colleague, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will be staying at the ISS for six months. After it is launched, the rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

baikonur

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome Launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome 2023-09-15T14:48+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

baikonur spaceport, russian soyuz-2.1a rocket, russian spacecraft, international space station, soviet spacecraft, russian rocket, soviet rocket, baikonur cosmodrome, iss, cosmonaut, astronaut, russian cosmonaut, nasa astronaut, american astronaut, space cooperation, space race