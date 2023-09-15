International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur
Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) has been successfully launched from the Baikonur spaceport, the mission control center spakesman stated on Friday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1c690d301696ff35e71bd102197b37.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur spaceport where the Soyuz MS-24 rocket is getting ready to be launched to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:45 (Moscow time) on Friday. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are expected to spend more than a year at the ISS, while their colleague, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will be staying at the ISS for six months. After it is launched, the rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
Launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur

14:48 GMT 15.09.2023
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2023
The rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route, making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur spaceport where the Soyuz MS-24 rocket is getting ready to be launched to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at 17:45 (Moscow time) on Friday.
Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are expected to spend more than a year at the ISS, while their colleague, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will be staying at the ISS for six months.
After it is launched, the rocket is expected to follow an ultra-short flight route making only two loops around the Earth which will take about three hours.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
