https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/uaw-automakers-talks-fall-apart-kim-putin-meeting-libyan-floods-1113380808.html

UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods

UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is once again found to be illegal, and the CIA is accused of suppressing lab leak theories.

2023-09-15T04:05+0000

2023-09-15T04:05+0000

2023-09-15T10:55+0000

political misfits

radio

julian assange

russia

uaw

bidenomics

workers

strike

amazon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113382912_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d20bd723b6cf275443fef36db2c91a6c.png

UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is once again found to be illegal, and the CIA is accused of suppressing lab leak theories.

Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the waning returns of so-called Bidenomics, why American auto workers are willing to strike, what the impact of such a strike might be, why the US president keeps making things up, the national security threat an aging government represents, and Hunter Biden’s latest effort at damage control.Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan and whistleblower Craig Murray discusses the movement for Julian Assange, why there might be some hope that Australian politicians lobbying for his release in the US next week could be successful, and how Assange is holding up in Belmarsh prison.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses a possible deal between North Korea and Russia to provide munitions and develop technological ties, the devastating floods in Libya and the role of NATO in weakening the infrastructure of what was once Africa’s most prosperous nation, revelations that the US knew Syrian rebels had gas attack capabilities and aspirations when the controversial 2013 Douma attack occurred, US-Bahrain relations amid arms sales and defense pacts, what might come from trips by US members of Congress in the coming months, the Israeli Supreme Court’s attempts to take on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s court reforms, and right-wing threats from US politicians on proposals to invade Mexico.Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses Amazon’s plans to help promote homeownership, where this project is being rolled out, and what else will need to be done to help stop home price inflation from continuing.The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden’s indictment on felony gun charges and the fate of the humble iron.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, bidenomics, movement for julian assange, belmarsh prison, meeting between north korean and russian leaders, devastating floods in libya