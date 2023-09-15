https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/uaw-automakers-talks-fall-apart-kim-putin-meeting-libyan-floods-1113380808.html
UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods
UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is once again found to be illegal, and the CIA is accused of suppressing lab leak theories.
UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is once again found to be illegal, and the CIA is accused of suppressing lab leak theories.
Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the waning returns of so-called Bidenomics, why American auto workers are willing to strike, what the impact of such a strike might be, why the US president keeps making things up, the national security threat an aging government represents, and Hunter Biden's latest effort at damage control.Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan and whistleblower Craig Murray discusses the movement for Julian Assange, why there might be some hope that Australian politicians lobbying for his release in the US next week could be successful, and how Assange is holding up in Belmarsh prison.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses a possible deal between North Korea and Russia to provide munitions and develop technological ties, the devastating floods in Libya and the role of NATO in weakening the infrastructure of what was once Africa's most prosperous nation, revelations that the US knew Syrian rebels had gas attack capabilities and aspirations when the controversial 2013 Douma attack occurred, US-Bahrain relations amid arms sales and defense pacts, what might come from trips by US members of Congress in the coming months, the Israeli Supreme Court's attempts to take on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's court reforms, and right-wing threats from US politicians on proposals to invade Mexico.Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses Amazon's plans to help promote homeownership, where this project is being rolled out, and what else will need to be done to help stop home price inflation from continuing.The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden's indictment on felony gun charges and the fate of the humble iron.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
UAW-Automakers Talks Fall Apart, Kim-Putin Meeting, Libyan Floods
04:05 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 15.09.2023)
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is once again found to be illegal, and the CIA is accused of suppressing lab leak theories.
Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the waning returns of so-called Bidenomics, why American auto workers are willing to strike, what the impact of such a strike might be, why the US president keeps making things up, the national security threat an aging government represents, and Hunter Biden’s latest effort at damage control.
Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan and whistleblower Craig Murray discusses the movement for Julian Assange, why there might be some hope that Australian politicians lobbying for his release in the US next week could be successful, and how Assange is holding up in Belmarsh prison.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses a possible deal between North Korea and Russia to provide munitions and develop technological ties, the devastating floods in Libya and the role of NATO in weakening the infrastructure of what was once Africa’s most prosperous nation, revelations that the US knew Syrian rebels had gas attack capabilities and aspirations when the controversial 2013 Douma attack occurred, US-Bahrain relations amid arms sales and defense pacts, what might come from trips by US members of Congress in the coming months, the Israeli Supreme Court’s attempts to take on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s court reforms, and right-wing threats from US politicians on proposals to invade Mexico.
Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses Amazon’s plans to help promote homeownership, where this project is being rolled out, and what else will need to be done to help stop home price inflation from continuing.
The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden’s indictment on felony gun charges and the fate of the humble iron.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM