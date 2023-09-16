https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/80th-anniversary-of-the-wwii-liberation-of-novorossiysk-1113419109.html

80th Anniversary of the WWII Liberation of Novorossiysk

80th Anniversary of the WWII Liberation of Novorossiysk

On September 16, 1943, the Soviet Red Army dealt a serious blow to Nazi German forces by driving them from the city of Novorossiysk.

2023-09-16T12:29+0000

2023-09-16T12:29+0000

2023-09-16T12:29+0000

multimedia

novorossiysk

ussr

taman

soviet red army

world war ii

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113418953_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_aac7acf028e5c931ce57e47bc5ac550f.png

The liberation of Novorossiysk was accomplished thanks to a complex military operation involving the combined efforts of the Soviet ground and naval forces. The Soviet forces’ success in penetrating the Nazi German defenses in the region also allowed the USSR to completely liberate the Taman Peninsula. The battle for Novorossiysk became the final stage of a greater battle fought by the Soviets against the Nazis for the Caucasus region – a battle that the USSR won.Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out more:

novorossiysk

ussr

taman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war 2, world war iigreat patriotic war, liveration of novorossiysk, soviet army, red army, nazi germany