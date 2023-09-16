https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/80th-anniversary-of-the-wwii-liberation-of-novorossiysk-1113419109.html
80th Anniversary of the WWII Liberation of Novorossiysk
On September 16, 1943, the Soviet Red Army dealt a serious blow to Nazi German forces by driving them from the city of Novorossiysk.
The liberation of Novorossiysk was accomplished thanks to a complex military operation involving the combined efforts of the Soviet ground and naval forces. The Soviet forces’ success in penetrating the Nazi German defenses in the region also allowed the USSR to completely liberate the Taman Peninsula. The battle for Novorossiysk became the final stage of a greater battle fought by the Soviets against the Nazis for the Caucasus region – a battle that the USSR won.Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out more:
The liberation of Novorossiysk was accomplished thanks to a complex military operation involving the combined efforts of the Soviet ground and naval forces.
The Soviet forces’ success in penetrating the Nazi German defenses in the region also allowed the USSR to completely liberate the Taman Peninsula.
The battle for Novorossiysk became the final stage of a greater battle fought by the Soviets against the Nazis for the Caucasus region – a battle that the USSR won.
Explore Sputnik's infographic to find out more: