Belgium to Hand Over to Ukraine 10 Decommissioned M113 Armored Personnel Carriers
Belgium to Hand Over to Ukraine 10 Decommissioned M113 Armored Personnel Carriers
Belgium will soon hand over to Ukraine ten decommissioned US-made M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, which have been repaired and are ready for shipment, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.
“Today I can announce that the first batch of ten M113 vehicles has been prepared and will be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible,” the minister said in a written statement. Overall, Belgium plans to transfer to Ukraine 40 M113 APCs, which were decommissioned by the Belgian army more than 10 years ago. Belgium, jointly with the Netherlands and Luxembourg, repairs and brings this equipment into working condition for subsequent transfer to Ukraine. The delivery will cost the Belgian budget 11 million euros ($11.7 million).
Belgium to Hand Over to Ukraine 10 Decommissioned M113 Armored Personnel Carriers

13:46 GMT 16.09.2023
CC0 / / A US M113 deployed in Iraq
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium will soon hand over to Ukraine ten decommissioned US-made M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, which have been repaired and are ready for shipment, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.
“Today I can announce that the first batch of ten M113 vehicles has been prepared and will be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible,” the minister said in a written statement.
Overall, Belgium plans to transfer to Ukraine 40 M113 APCs, which were decommissioned by the Belgian army more than 10 years ago.
Belgium, jointly with the Netherlands and Luxembourg, repairs and brings this equipment into working condition for subsequent transfer to Ukraine. The delivery will cost the Belgian budget 11 million euros ($11.7 million).
