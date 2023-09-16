https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/biden-picking-pritzker-to-oversee-ukraines-economic-recovery-not-a-good-sign-1113414067.html

Biden Picking Pritzker to Oversee Ukraine's Economic Recovery 'Not a Good Sign'

Biden Picking Pritzker to Oversee Ukraine's Economic Recovery 'Not a Good Sign'

It seems the Biden administration doesn’t care about “anyone being qualified for anything”, something that also pertains to Penny Pritzker’s new job, political organizer Diane Sare told Sputnik.

President Joe Biden appointed Penny Pritzker - an entrepreneur and former commerce secretary - as the first-ever US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery.Biden added that the 64-year-old will work in “lockstep with the Ukrainian government”, as well as American “allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector” to drive Washington’s efforts “to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.”Pritzker’s appointment for the post is “not a very good sign”, Diane Sare said in an interview with Sputnik.The 2024 candidate for the New York US Senate recalled that Pritzker’s great-grandfather came to the US from Ukraine, so she has Ukrainian roots.When asked what in Pritzker's personal and professional experience makes her qualified for this job from the Biden administration’s point of view, Sare said that she thinks “this administration doesn't seem to care about anyone being qualified for anything.”On Pritzker's duties as the US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, Sare said that she would have given her thoughts on the matter if she “could understand why they [the Zelensky regime] think they're going to have an economic recovery without entering into peace talks.”"I don't really know what responsibilities she could have for organizing an economic recovery when there has not been declared an end to [NATO’s proxy] war [with Russia] or any negotiations for peace. I don't know how you can have a recovery if it's not in the context of a broader plan for stabilization of the region. I mean, she was very much involved in the situation in Ukraine eight years ago, and the economy has only gotten worse and worse since then. So I really don't know what their metrics are or what they're talking about,” Sare concluded.The Biden administration has provided the Kiev regime with over $76 billion since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. This generous support includes $46.6 billion in military aid and an additional $26.4 billion in financial assistance.Republicans and Democrats have expressed their frustration with the financial aid that Washington has been providing to Ukraine. GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene believes it's high time to put an end to this financial flow, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling for stricter oversight of the money being sent.

