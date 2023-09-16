International
British Army Vet Turned Mercenary Reported Dead in Ukrainian Conflict
British Army Vet Turned Mercenary Reported Dead in Ukrainian Conflict
A body that may belong to a British mercenary who fought in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime has been found after he was declared missing last month.
The remains of Daniel Burke, a 36-year old veteran of the of the British Paratrooper Regiment, have allegedly been discovered by authorities in Ukraine, UK media outlet have reported, citing the Greater Manchester Police (GMP).According to the report, Burke's body was found in Zaporozhye, some 44 kilometers away from the frontline, and the GMP currently seeks to "support the identification" of the deceased and to return his body home with the help of the Ukrainian authorities and the dead mercenary's family.Burke's mother had reportedly told the outlet upon the news of her son's corpse's discovery that this is the moment she had been "dreading."Burke, who served in the British Parachute Regiment between 2007 and 2009, spent eight months in prison in 2019 on terror charges stemming from his involvement in the Syrian conflict on the side of a Kurdish militant group. All charges against him were dropped in 2020, the media outlet noted.In 2022, Burke traveled to Ukraine to fight on the side of the Kiev regime and was reported missing by his family in August this year.The exact circumstances of Burke's death have not been revealed at this time.
British Army Vet Turned Mercenary Reported Dead in Ukrainian Conflict

18:26 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 18:30 GMT 16.09.2023)
A body that may belong to a British mercenary who fought in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime has been found after he was declared missing last month.
The remains of Daniel Burke, a 36-year old veteran of the of the British Paratrooper Regiment, have allegedly been discovered by authorities in Ukraine, UK media outlet have reported, citing the Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
According to the report, Burke’s body was found in Zaporozhye, some 44 kilometers away from the frontline, and the GMP currently seeks to “support the identification” of the deceased and to return his body home with the help of the Ukrainian authorities and the dead mercenary’s family.
Burke’s mother had reportedly told the outlet upon the news of her son’s corpse’s discovery that this is the moment she had been “dreading.”
Burke, who served in the British Parachute Regiment between 2007 and 2009, spent eight months in prison in 2019 on terror charges stemming from his involvement in the Syrian conflict on the side of a Kurdish militant group. All charges against him were dropped in 2020, the media outlet noted.
In 2022, Burke traveled to Ukraine to fight on the side of the Kiev regime and was reported missing by his family in August this year.
The exact circumstances of Burke's death have not been revealed at this time.
