Hunter Biden Indicted, UAW Strikes at Big Three

16.09.2023

2023-09-16T04:01+0000

2023-09-16T04:01+0000

2023-09-16T10:35+0000

Hunter Biden Indicted, UAW Strikes at Big Three On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the Hunter Biden indictment on gun-related charges by the U.S. District Court of Delaware.

Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of both The Misty Winston Show and #FreeAssange VigilsEdward Woodson: TV/Radio Personality and AuthorSergio Arellano: Analyst and Executive Director of Conserva Mi VotoDesirée K. Robinson: Journalist and Professor of Community Health EducationIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke with political activist Misty Winston about the 63 Australian lawmakers from the biggest parliamentary parties signing a letter calling for Assange’s release, along with the Dove campaign to promote "fat acceptance".In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with TV and Radio personality, Edward Woodson, the Hunter Biden indictment on gun-related charges by the US District Court of Delaware and how this will affect his father's presidential run for 2024.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by analyst Sergio Arellano to discuss the federal judge's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, declaring it illegal to prevent the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Desirée Robinson to discuss the latest on the UAW strike and how unions are making a statement getting the attention of company CEO’s and the government so far this year.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

