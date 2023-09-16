https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/modern-warfare-watch-russian-drone-guided-artillery-strike-ukrainian-troops-1113420518.html
Modern Warfare: Watch Russian Drone-Guided Artillery Strike Ukrainian Troops
Modern Warfare: Watch Russian Drone-Guided Artillery Strike Ukrainian Troops
Russian artillery has once again confirmed its fearsome reputation by dealing yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime's forces.
2023-09-16T13:57+0000
2023-09-16T13:57+0000
2023-09-16T13:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
artillery strikes
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113420774_0:3:1266:715_1920x0_80_0_0_cde7c96e2d7f9f18633f856cf645bdb9.jpg
A new video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has shown the demise of a group of Ukrainian militants who failed to realize that they were targeted by Russian artillery in time.The video, apparently filmed from the same drone that helped coordinate the strike, shows the exact moment when shells begin to land around the hapless Ukrainian troops who simply stood no chance against this sudden and precise attack.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113420774_156:0:1111:716_1920x0_80_0_0_c9a742aca87f8f04b2289abfdf7370e6.jpg
Watch Russian UAV-Guided Artillery Strike Pulverize Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russian UAV-Guided Artillery Strike Pulverize Ukrainian Troops
2023-09-16T13:57+0000
true
PT0M26S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian artillery in ukraine, russia artillery strike video
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian artillery in ukraine, russia artillery strike video
Modern Warfare: Watch Russian Drone-Guided Artillery Strike Ukrainian Troops
Russian artillery has once again confirmed its fearsome reputation by dealing yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime's forces.
A new video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has shown the demise of a group of Ukrainian militants who failed to realize that they were targeted by Russian artillery in time.
The video, apparently filmed from the same drone that helped coordinate the strike, shows the exact moment when shells begin to land around the hapless Ukrainian troops who simply stood no chance against this sudden and precise attack.