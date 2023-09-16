International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Modern Warfare: Watch Russian Drone-Guided Artillery Strike Ukrainian Troops
Modern Warfare: Watch Russian Drone-Guided Artillery Strike Ukrainian Troops
Russian artillery has once again confirmed its fearsome reputation by dealing yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime's forces.
A new video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has shown the demise of a group of Ukrainian militants who failed to realize that they were targeted by Russian artillery in time.The video, apparently filmed from the same drone that helped coordinate the strike, shows the exact moment when shells begin to land around the hapless Ukrainian troops who simply stood no chance against this sudden and precise attack.
