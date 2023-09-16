https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/nato-military-committee-chair-admits-kievs-requests-for-arms-exceed-alliances-capacity-1113424522.html
NATO Military Committee Chair Admits Kiev's Requests for Arms Exceed Alliance's Capacity
NATO Military Committee Chair Admits Kiev's Requests for Arms Exceed Alliance's Capacity
The Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer admitted on Saturday that Ukraine's requests for arms exceeds the volume of production by the alliance.
NATO Military Committee Chair Admits Kiev's Requests for Arms Exceed Alliance's Capacity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer on Saturday admitted that Ukraine's requests for weapons and ammunition, as well as the volume of defense production used in Ukraine, are "huge" and exceed the production capabilities of the alliance.
"The volume of the weapons and the ammunition that Ukraine requires is huge … The scale and the volume of what is used is going beyond our production capacity," Bauer said at a press conference in Norway.
The Military Committee Chair also said that NATO countries that decide to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine have to think about the risks for their own security.
"When they think about giving away weapons or ammunition, they have to think on the decision itself, 'Am I giving away?'. Second, what is the risk that I take against my own readiness in NATO, in my own country," Bauer said.
In this regard, the military official called on the NATO countries to address issues of increasing production capacity in the defense sector more quickly and efficiently.
Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.