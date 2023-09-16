https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/uaw-on-strike-hunter-biden-indicted-zelensky-plans-dc-trip-1113407315.html

Suddenly, Western media want dialogue on Ukraine, and NPR laments Libya’s poverty without mentioning its pre-intervention prosperity. 16.09.2023, Sputnik International

UAW On Strike, Hunter Biden Indicted, Zelensky Plans DC Trip Suddenly, Western media want dialogue on Ukraine, and NPR laments Libya’s poverty without mentioning its pre-intervention prosperity.

Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the strike that began midnight last night by United Auto Workers, the economic power of unionized autoworkers, whether US President Joe Biden will side with workers or automakers, talk show hosts trying to cross the writers guild picket line, how Hunter Biden’s indictment could force changes to gun laws, Congressional apathy over a possible government shutdown, and a new wave of calls from Democrats for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition Jim Goodman discusses billionaires buying up farmland and using a migrant worker visa program to underpay laborers, how a decrease in the agricultural labor force has allowed some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and companies to grab up American farmland, how this consolidation has affected the food industry, and why the threat from domestic oligarchs gets so much less attention than the possibility of Chinese investment in US farmland.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky’s upcoming trip to Washington, whether Congressional support will continue for Ukraine amid growing public dissatisfaction with Washington's funding of Kiev, possible shakeups in the military leadership of China, the Wall Street Journal lamenting the US’s lack of hypersonic missiles, and the state of hunger in the United States from prisons to universities.Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses who is profiting from migration, both in small Colombian towns and among the contractors operating private detention centers in the US. She discusses what is pushing and pulling migrants to make dangerous overland journeys to the US, how migration is driving political rifts within the Democratic Party, how US sanctions against Venezuela are disproportionately driving migration, and what real solutions might be.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including an excavating couple in China and a drone prankster.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

