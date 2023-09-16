https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/us-considering-escalation-in-ukraine-as-zelensky-plans-visit-1113408191.html
US Considering Escalation in Ukraine as Zelensky Plans Visit
04:04 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 16.09.2023)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Elich, Korea Policy Institute board member and a contributor to the collection Sanctions as War: Anti-Imperialist Perspectives on American Geo-Economic Strategy to discuss the recent visit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, why the western media’s characterization of the meeting as focused on military cooperation is wrong and what kinds of cooperation may have been agreed to, and how this partnership may help to alleviate the impact of sanctions on North Korea and how this fits into the global trend toward multipolarity.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss the devastating floods in Libya and how they are connected to the destruction of the country by NATO, the chaos in Derna as rival groups fighting for control of Libya issues conflicting orders on evacuation, and why Washington is interested in keeping Libya and other nations in chaos.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a lawsuit filed by former reporter for the NFL Network Jim Trotter alleging racial discrimination against the NFL and the bombshell allegations it makes against some league owners and how the NFL controls sports media, the suspension of Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker after he was accused by anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy of sexual harassment, and how this connects to other instances of sexual harassment against women in sports.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky’s reported planned visit to Washington as Congress continues to debate sending even more funding for the conflict in Ukraine, the Biden administration reportedly considering long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and how that could escalate tensions with Russia, how the American left should orient itself to growing multipolarity and other issues facing the country and the world, and an upcoming event highlighting conditions in Virginia prisons.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
