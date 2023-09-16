Video: Plane Hits Car at Military Base During Demonstration Near Italy's Turin, Killing Child
© @its_maria012 / XA Frecce Tricolori aerobatic demonstration plane crashes, killing a child in Turin, Italy, September 16, 2023
© @its_maria012 / X
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - A plane of the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic demonstration team crashed during a training flight at a military base near the city of Turin, killing a five-year-old girl who was in a car hit by the aircraft during the fall, the Italian la Repubblica newspaper reported Saturday.
The plane hit a car with a family of four inside as a result of landing outside the runway, the newspaper reported, adding that the five-year-old girl died from burns and her nine-year-old brother sustained injuries.
The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition along with the parents, la Repubblica reported, adding that the pilot was also hospitalized.
A video, disseminated by Italian media, showed the moment of the pilot's bailout at a low altitude.
The plane of the Italian aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori crashed during a training flight near Turin - La Stampa newspaper.— MARIA (@its_maria012) September 16, 2023
According to the newspaper, the board fell on a car. A five-year-old child in the car died. Another child suffered burns.
The pilot managed to eject. pic.twitter.com/JR3yjVZR7W
The organizers of the air show dedicated to the centenary of Frecce Tricolori, scheduled for Sunday, decided to cancel the event after the accident.
The Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team is the Italian Air Force's demonstration team, akin to the US Navy's Blue Angels, British Royal Air Force Red Arrows, or the Russian Knights. Frecce Tricolori is known to be among the best of the best with their displays showcasing some of the most dangerous stunts requiring precision flying.