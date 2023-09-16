https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/watch-russias-lancet-kamikaze-drone-take-out-ukrainian-tank-1113417174.html

Watch Russia's Lancet Kamikaze Drone Take Out Ukrainian Tank

Russia is successfully using drones in the special military operation to reduce unnecessary risk for the troops and perform surgical strikes on the enemy.

Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows airborne troops blasting Ukrainian tanks with loitering munition. The enemy vehicles were spotted with reconnaissance drones and then “Lancet” kamikaze UAVs were used to take it out.Kamikaze drones (or loitering munitions) are a type of “intelligent” projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for the prey before attacking it. From a technical standpoint, this type of weaponry fills in the niche between cruise missiles and military UAVs, being smarter than the first and cheaper than the latter. The drones have built-in warheads and thus don’t survive the attack.

