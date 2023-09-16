https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/watch-russias-lancet-kamikaze-drone-take-out-ukrainian-tank-1113417174.html
Watch Russia's Lancet Kamikaze Drone Take Out Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russia's Lancet Kamikaze Drone Take Out Ukrainian Tank
Russia is successfully using drones in the special military operation to reduce unnecessary risk for the troops and perform surgical strikes on the enemy.
2023-09-16T10:08+0000
2023-09-16T10:08+0000
2023-09-16T10:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113416933_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d56ed5ed2e54403bc8461fe1ddfcd688.jpg
Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows airborne troops blasting Ukrainian tanks with loitering munition. The enemy vehicles were spotted with reconnaissance drones and then “Lancet” kamikaze UAVs were used to take it out.Kamikaze drones (or loitering munitions) are a type of “intelligent” projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for the prey before attacking it. From a technical standpoint, this type of weaponry fills in the niche between cruise missiles and military UAVs, being smarter than the first and cheaper than the latter. The drones have built-in warheads and thus don’t survive the attack.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113416933_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_da9f4263ee585d0ed11869fe398f1169.jpg
"Winged Infantry" destroys armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson area.
"Winged Infantry" destroys armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson area.
2023-09-16T10:08+0000
true
PT0M19S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone wafare, russian drones
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone wafare, russian drones
Watch Russia's Lancet Kamikaze Drone Take Out Ukrainian Tank
Russia is successfully using drones in the special military operation to reduce unnecessary risk for the troops and perform surgical strikes on the enemy.
Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows airborne troops blasting Ukrainian tanks with loitering munition. The enemy vehicles were spotted with reconnaissance drones and then “Lancet” kamikaze UAVs were used to take it out.
Kamikaze drones (or loitering munitions) are a type of “intelligent” projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for the prey before attacking it. From a technical standpoint, this type of weaponry fills in the niche between cruise missiles and military UAVs, being smarter than the first and cheaper than the latter. The drones have built-in warheads and thus don’t survive the attack.