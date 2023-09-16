https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/white-house-struggles-to-give-answers-about-bidens-actions-1113407639.html
White House Struggles to Give Answers About Biden's Actions
White House Struggles to Give Answers About Biden's Actions
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including Hunter Biden's gun charges. 16.09.2023, Sputnik International
White House Struggles to Give Answers About Biden's Actions
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including Hunter Biden's gun charges.
Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View Podcast, Owner & CEO of the Mill Creek ViewBob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionDr. Gerald Horne - Historian and Award-winning authorJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political MisfitsThe show kicks off with the Host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on Hunter Biden's gun charges and how this will affect the upcoming elections in the midst of President Biden facing an impeachment inquiry.Then, Attorney Bob Patillo joins The Final Countdown to discuss updates to Trump's various legal cases across the country including Georgia.The second hour begins with historian and award-winning author Dr. Gerald Horne providing his expertise on the unprecedented strike of 30,000 auto workers at United Auto Workers.The show closes with former CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits who talks about 60 Australian MPs calling on the United States to release imprisoned journalist Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
White House Struggles to Give Answers About Biden's Actions
04:03 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 16.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including Hunter Biden's gun charges.
Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View Podcast, Owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Dr. Gerald Horne - Historian and Award-winning author
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show kicks off with the Host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on Hunter Biden's gun charges and how this will affect the upcoming elections in the midst of President Biden facing an impeachment inquiry.
Then, Attorney Bob Patillo joins The Final Countdown to discuss updates to Trump's various legal cases across the country including Georgia.
The second hour begins with historian and award-winning author Dr. Gerald Horne providing his expertise on the unprecedented strike of 30,000 auto workers at United Auto Workers.
The show closes with former CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits who talks about 60 Australian MPs calling on the United States to release imprisoned journalist Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM