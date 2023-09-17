https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/at-least-4-greek-rescuers-killed-in-car-accident-in-eastern-libya-1113442606.html
At Least 4 Greek Rescuers Killed in Car Accident in Eastern Libya
At Least 4 Greek Rescuers Killed in Car Accident in Eastern Libya
BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - Four members of a Greek rescue team were killed and 15 others were injured in a car accident in the city of Marawah in Libya's east, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government said on Sunday.
The Hellenic National Defence General Staff said earlier in the day that a bus carrying Greek military doctors dispatched in flood-hit Libya was involved in an accident and several employees received minor injuries.
"Four Greek rescuers became victims of an accident in the city of Marawah, and another 15 rescuers sustained injuries," the minister said.
Torrential rains hit Libya on September 10, brought by Storm Daniel. They caused destructive flooding in the country's east, where the cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones, and air and sea ports were temporarily shut down. Curfews were imposed in several flood-affected cities.
As of Thursday, the number of flooding casualties exceeded 11,000, with around 20,000 people still unaccounted for, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing the Libyan Red Crescent. On Wednesday, the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, said that the death toll from flooding in the city may reach from 18,000 to 20,000.