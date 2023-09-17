https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/biden-to-raise-issue-of-making-amendments-to-un-security-councils-structure-says-white-house-1113442990.html

Biden to Raise Issue of Making Amendments to UN Security Council's Structure, Says White House

The US president intends to raise the issue of changes to the architecture of the [council] next week, Kirby said. "We have been clear that we believe that it is time to take a look at the architecture of the Security Council."

When asked if this means that Washington will propose changing the veto rules or the membership structure, Kirby said "we just think it’s time to have a discussion about the architecture in the organization. I think President Biden, the United States, would support more members."

