https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/biden-to-raise-issue-of-making-amendments-to-un-security-councils-structure-says-white-house-1113442990.html
Biden to Raise Issue of Making Amendments to UN Security Council's Structure, Says White House
Biden to Raise Issue of Making Amendments to UN Security Council's Structure, Says White House
The US president intends to raise the issue of changes to the architecture of the [council] next week, Kirby said. "We have been clear that we believe that it is time to take a look at the architecture of the Security Council."
2023-09-17T23:53+0000
2023-09-17T23:53+0000
2023-09-17T23:53+0000
americas
white house
white house
un security council (unsc)
united nations security council
joe biden
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113307306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8a545460e0df98ed810e4ca2e2b9af.jpg
When asked if this means that Washington will propose changing the veto rules or the membership structure, Kirby said "we just think it’s time to have a discussion about the architecture in the organization. I think President Biden, the United States, would support more members."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113307306_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e852cf1dc7ba6881469aed2581c4f0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un security council, us, us president, us president joe biden, national security council strategic communications coordinator john kirby
un security council, us, us president, us president joe biden, national security council strategic communications coordinator john kirby
Biden to Raise Issue of Making Amendments to UN Security Council's Structure, Says White House
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to raise the issue of changes to the architecture of the UN Security Council next week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.
"I think President Biden, and you will hear him talk about this a little bit more next week, we have been clear that we believe that it is time to take a look at the architecture of the Security Council. We believe it should be more inclusive and more comprehensive," Kirby said in an interview with a British newspaper.
When asked if this means that Washington will propose changing the veto rules or the membership structure, Kirby said "we just think it’s time to have a discussion about the architecture in the organization. I think President Biden, the United States, would support more members."