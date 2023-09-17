International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russia-north-korea-cooperation-not-against-anyone-but-for-benefit-of-people-says-ambassador-1113442357.html
Russia-North Korea Cooperation Not Against Anyone But for Benefit of People, Says Ambassador
Russia-North Korea Cooperation Not Against Anyone But for Benefit of People, Says Ambassador
The ambassador explained that the cooperation between the two countries is not aimed against anyone, adding that the North Korean leader raised the issue of hydropower during his visit.
2023-09-17T20:04+0000
2023-09-17T20:04+0000
russia
russia
north korea
north korea
kim jong
putin-kim jong un meeting
kim jong-un
hydropower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113429217_0:130:3183:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_01f22734fc46742ab44b126955f5903e.jpg
"We are not cooperating against anyone with North Korea. We have a positive agenda. Our opponents say that 'you will pay the price' ... We cooperate to solve specific issues, improve the standard of living of our population, strengthen partnership in various fields," Matsegora told the Soloviev Live show. The ambassador noted that the main objective is to "maintain peace and stability in the region and on a broader scale." In addition, Matsegora said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the issue of cooperation in hydropower during his visit to Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113429217_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8723783f61dabfc641954f10edb41f08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, russia, kim jong-un, russian ambassador to north korea alexander matsegora, meeting between vladimir putin and kim jong-un
north korea, russia, kim jong-un, russian ambassador to north korea alexander matsegora, meeting between vladimir putin and kim jong-un

Russia-North Korea Cooperation Not Against Anyone But for Benefit of People, Says Ambassador

20:04 GMT 17.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the mediabankNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against anyone, both countries have a positive agenda, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday.
"We are not cooperating against anyone with North Korea. We have a positive agenda. Our opponents say that 'you will pay the price' ... We cooperate to solve specific issues, improve the standard of living of our population, strengthen partnership in various fields," Matsegora told the Soloviev Live show.
The ambassador noted that the main objective is to "maintain peace and stability in the region and on a broader scale."
In addition, Matsegora said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the issue of cooperation in hydropower during his visit to Russia.

"We talked and discussed [issues] on the train. We made plans for the future, and very, very substantively at that... During one of my visits, comrade Kim Jong-un asked me to come closer and said: 'Here are the issues related to our cooperation in the field of hydropower,' he raised some specific questions to me and asked me for assistance when I return to Pyongyang and begin fulfilling my duties as the ambassador," Matsegora said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала