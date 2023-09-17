https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russia-north-korea-cooperation-not-against-anyone-but-for-benefit-of-people-says-ambassador-1113442357.html
Russia-North Korea Cooperation Not Against Anyone But for Benefit of People, Says Ambassador
The ambassador explained that the cooperation between the two countries is not aimed against anyone, adding that the North Korean leader raised the issue of hydropower during his visit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against anyone, both countries have a positive agenda, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday.
"We are not cooperating against anyone with North Korea. We have a positive agenda. Our opponents say that 'you will pay the price' ... We cooperate to solve specific issues, improve the standard of living of our population, strengthen partnership in various fields," Matsegora told the Soloviev Live show.
The ambassador noted that the main objective is to "maintain peace and stability in the region and on a broader scale."
In addition, Matsegora said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the issue of cooperation in hydropower during his visit to Russia.
"We talked and discussed [issues] on the train. We made plans for the future, and very, very substantively at that... During one of my visits, comrade Kim Jong-un asked me to come closer and said: 'Here are the issues related to our cooperation in the field of hydropower,' he raised some specific questions to me and asked me for assistance when I return to Pyongyang and begin fulfilling my duties as the ambassador," Matsegora said.