Russia-North Korea Cooperation Not Against Anyone But for Benefit of People, Says Ambassador

The ambassador explained that the cooperation between the two countries is not aimed against anyone, adding that the North Korean leader raised the issue of hydropower during his visit.

"We are not cooperating against anyone with North Korea. We have a positive agenda. Our opponents say that 'you will pay the price' ... We cooperate to solve specific issues, improve the standard of living of our population, strengthen partnership in various fields," Matsegora told the Soloviev Live show. The ambassador noted that the main objective is to "maintain peace and stability in the region and on a broader scale." In addition, Matsegora said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the issue of cooperation in hydropower during his visit to Russia.

