International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-downs-2-ukrainian-drones-over-crimea---defense-ministry-1113441606.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry
Russian air defense systems have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-09-17T18:43+0000
2023-09-17T18:43+0000
military
russia
crimea
russian defense ministry
drone
ukraine
uav
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"On September 17, at around 20:30 Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.Another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed by Russia’s air defense system over the Belgorod Region."On September 17, at around 20:40 Moscow time [17:40 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
russia
crimea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, crimea, bryansk region, ukrainian drone, ukrainian drone destroyed
russia, crimea, bryansk region, ukrainian drone, ukrainian drone destroyed

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry

18:43 GMT 17.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Crimea
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On September 17, at around 20:30 Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.
Another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed by Russia’s air defense system over the Belgorod Region.
"On September 17, at around 20:40 Moscow time [17:40 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала