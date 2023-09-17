https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-downs-2-ukrainian-drones-over-crimea---defense-ministry-1113441606.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry
Russian air defense systems have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On September 17, at around 20:30 Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.Another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed by Russia's air defense system over the Belgorod Region."On September 17, at around 20:40 Moscow time [17:40 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On September 17, at around 20:30 Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.
Another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed by Russia’s air defense system over the Belgorod Region.
"On September 17, at around 20:40 Moscow time [17:40 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.