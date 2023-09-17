https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-downs-2-ukrainian-drones-over-crimea---defense-ministry-1113441606.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea - Defense Ministry

Russian air defense systems have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-09-17T18:43+0000

2023-09-17T18:43+0000

2023-09-17T18:43+0000

military

russia

crimea

russian defense ministry

drone

ukraine

uav

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg

"On September 17, at around 20:30 Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.Another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed by Russia’s air defense system over the Belgorod Region."On September 17, at around 20:40 Moscow time [17:40 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

russia

crimea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, crimea, bryansk region, ukrainian drone, ukrainian drone destroyed