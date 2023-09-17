International
US Automakers Resume Talks With Striking United Auto Workers Union - Reports
US Automakers Resume Talks With Striking United Auto Workers Union - Reports
US automakers Ford and General Motors resumed negotiations with leaders of the striking United Auto Workers union on Saturday.
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night. The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive," the NBC broadcaster reported. However, the report said that GM threatened to fire 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas, while Ford had already laid off 600 workers at a plant in Michigan. In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits. Ford and GM are offering a gradual increase of 20%, and Stellantis is offering a 17.5% increase along with other benefits.
03:47 GMT 17.09.2023 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 17.09.2023)
© AFP 2023 / Matthew HatcherMembers of the UAW (United Auto Workers) picket and hold signs outside of the UAW Local 900 headquarters across the street from the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 15, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US automakers General Motors (GM) and Ford resumed negotiations with the striking United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday, with Stellantis planning to follow suit on Monday, US media reported.
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night.
The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive," the NBC broadcaster reported.
However, the report said that GM threatened to fire 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas, while Ford had already laid off 600 workers at a plant in Michigan.
In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits. Ford and GM are offering a gradual increase of 20%, and Stellantis is offering a 17.5% increase along with other benefits.
