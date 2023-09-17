https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/us-automakers-resume-talks-with-striking-united-auto-workers-union---reports-1113425749.html
US Automakers Resume Talks With Striking United Auto Workers Union - Reports
US Automakers Resume Talks With Striking United Auto Workers Union - Reports
US automakers Ford and General Motors resumed negotiations with leaders of the striking United Auto Workers union on Saturday.
2023-09-17T03:47+0000
2023-09-17T03:47+0000
2023-09-17T03:48+0000
americas
kansas
michigan
general motors (gm)
ford
us united auto workers (uaw)
uaw
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113404130_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_87ffe34448da7348d1ce7d8cb015334b.jpg
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night. The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive," the NBC broadcaster reported. However, the report said that GM threatened to fire 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas, while Ford had already laid off 600 workers at a plant in Michigan. In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits. Ford and GM are offering a gradual increase of 20%, and Stellantis is offering a 17.5% increase along with other benefits.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/uaw-chief-as-strike-against-automakers-launched-says-us-working-class-fed-up-fired-up-1113411906.html
americas
kansas
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113404130_76:0:2805:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_11aade3e60f1b1120f71aef3753c026d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
autoworkers strike, car makers strike, auto manufacturer strikes, uaw strike, ford strike, general motors strike, labor strikes in the usa
autoworkers strike, car makers strike, auto manufacturer strikes, uaw strike, ford strike, general motors strike, labor strikes in the usa
US Automakers Resume Talks With Striking United Auto Workers Union - Reports
03:47 GMT 17.09.2023 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 17.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US automakers General Motors (GM) and Ford resumed negotiations with the striking United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday, with Stellantis planning to follow suit on Monday, US media reported.
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night.
The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive," the NBC broadcaster reported.
However, the report said that GM threatened to fire 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas, while Ford had already laid off 600 workers at a plant in Michigan.
In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits. Ford and GM are offering a gradual increase of 20%, and Stellantis is offering a 17.5% increase along with other benefits.