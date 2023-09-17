https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/white-house-says-sullivan-wang-yi-discuss-ukraine-conflict-global-security-issues-in-malta-1113438283.html

White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, global and regional security issues and the Ukraine conflict during a meeting in Malta, the White House said on Sunday.

Sullivan and Wang met in Malta on September 16 and 17, the White House added. During the meeting, the two sides also noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement added. A US broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Sullivan and Wang had also discussed the possibility of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

