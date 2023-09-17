https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/white-house-says-sullivan-wang-yi-discuss-ukraine-conflict-global-security-issues-in-malta-1113438283.html
White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta
White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, global and regional security issues and the Ukraine conflict during a meeting in Malta, the White House said on Sunday.
2023-09-17T15:03+0000
2023-09-17T15:03+0000
2023-09-17T15:03+0000
world
russia
jake sullivan
wang yi
malta
ukraine
china
white house
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963399_0:156:3002:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_f254cf2f20b30517fcaf1c5cdea00da1.jpg
Sullivan and Wang met in Malta on September 16 and 17, the White House added. During the meeting, the two sides also noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement added. A US broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Sullivan and Wang had also discussed the possibility of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/us-oks-first-ever-defense-aid-for-taiwan-under-sovereign-state-finance-program-1113004246.html
russia
malta
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963399_167:0:2835:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_49522ff5bd5e7814909221bed2105d5d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us-china relations, jake sullivan, wang yi, taiwan tensions, taiwan strait, ukrainian crisis
us-china relations, jake sullivan, wang yi, taiwan tensions, taiwan strait, ukrainian crisis
White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, global and regional security issues and the Ukraine conflict during a meeting in Malta, the White House said on Sunday.
Sullivan and Wang met in Malta on September 16 and 17, the White House added.
"The two sides discussed key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics," the White House said in a statement.
During the meeting, the two sides also noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement added.
A US broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Sullivan and Wang had also discussed the possibility of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.