International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/white-house-says-sullivan-wang-yi-discuss-ukraine-conflict-global-security-issues-in-malta-1113438283.html
White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta
White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, global and regional security issues and the Ukraine conflict during a meeting in Malta, the White House said on Sunday.
2023-09-17T15:03+0000
2023-09-17T15:03+0000
world
russia
jake sullivan
wang yi
malta
ukraine
china
white house
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963399_0:156:3002:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_f254cf2f20b30517fcaf1c5cdea00da1.jpg
Sullivan and Wang met in Malta on September 16 and 17, the White House added. During the meeting, the two sides also noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement added. A US broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Sullivan and Wang had also discussed the possibility of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/us-oks-first-ever-defense-aid-for-taiwan-under-sovereign-state-finance-program-1113004246.html
russia
malta
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963399_167:0:2835:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_49522ff5bd5e7814909221bed2105d5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china relations, jake sullivan, wang yi, taiwan tensions, taiwan strait, ukrainian crisis
us-china relations, jake sullivan, wang yi, taiwan tensions, taiwan strait, ukrainian crisis

White House Says Sullivan, Wang Yi Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Global Security Issues in Malta

15:03 GMT 17.09.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterPresident-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser nominee Jake Sullivan speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser nominee Jake Sullivan speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, global and regional security issues and the Ukraine conflict during a meeting in Malta, the White House said on Sunday.
Sullivan and Wang met in Malta on September 16 and 17, the White House added.
"The two sides discussed key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics," the White House said in a statement.
During the meeting, the two sides also noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement added.
Taiwanese soldiers fly in US made Black Hawk helicopters during the military Han Guang drill at the Taoyuan International Airport on July 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
Military
Washington OKs Taiwan Aid Under Sovereign State Program as US-China Tensions Persist
31 August, 00:25 GMT
A US broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Sullivan and Wang had also discussed the possibility of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала