Photos: China, ASEAN Show Off Growing Economic Ties, ‘Shared Future’ at Expo

As China has expanded its political, economic, cultural, and military relationships across Asia and the Pacific, the US has rushed to block it by claiming Beijing poses a threat to the independence of smaller nations.

2023-09-18T19:18+0000

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed off their growing economic ties at the 20th annual China-SEA Expo in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, which began on Sunday. The theme for the event is "Work Together for a Harmonious Home and a Shared Future – Promoting High-Quality Development of the Belt and Road and Building an Epicentrum of Growth.”Li hailed the "miracles of economic development" seen in recent years, including the region’s collective recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-related economic convulsions, that their regional economic integration has made possible."We've been working together for many years and we will continue to work together. ASEAN and China are neighbors in terms of land, we share community and a future here. Our cooperation will bring great benefits and greater shared interest to both sides," Kao added.Chinese Ministry of Commerce data showed that China-ASEAN trade exceeded $970 billion in 2022.Pavilions featured numerous displays of that cooperation at expo, including products made or traded via the interchange, from mangoes to helicopters; information displays about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and other projects; and cultural displays by the 11 nations present.NEVs are seen as one cornerstone of a global transition away from fossil fuel-driven economies, part of an effort to wean humanity off the pollutive fuels, the emissions of which are driving man-made climate change. Beijing has led the charge, subsidizing the industry since 2009 and implementing a plan in 2020 to phase out gas-only cars by 2035. The effort has turned the country into the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, accounting for 60% of global sales last year and 35% of car sales in China.However, as the Nanning expo has shown, Chinese-made NEVs are helping to drive similar transitions across Southeast Asia. An exhibition hall showed off some of the most popular vehicles and even gave visitors the opportunity to test drive an NEV.ASEAN member states have been moving to support the transition as well, with the Thai and Indonesian governments pumping tens of millions of dollars and cutting out tax breaks for the industry to give manufacturers, buyers, and infrastructure construction efforts a helping hand.

