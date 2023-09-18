https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russian-foreign-minister-has-extremely-busy-schedule-of-meetings-at-unga-1113443249.html

Russian Foreign Minister Has ‘Extremely Busy’ Schedule of Meetings at UNGA

Lavrov will have an "extremely busy" schedule of bilateral meetings during the upcoming week of the UNGA, Russian foreign minister will also participate in a number of important events in a multilateral format.

"As for bilateral contacts, I can say that Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov’s schedule is extremely busy this year," Nebenzia said. In addition to bilateral meetings, the Russian foreign minister will also participate in a number of important events in a multilateral format, including meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, the ambassador added. He noted that the high-level week of the UNGA is "a kind of UN's ‘new year’ - the end of the previous and the beginning of the new annual negotiating cycle at the UN." The high-level week of the UNGA session will take place at the UN headquarters from September 18-26. The Russian delegation week will be headed by Lavrov. He is expected to address the gathering on September 23.

