International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/striking-uaw-union-refuses-to-accept-stellantis-wage-increase-1113443378.html
Striking UAW Union Refuses to Accept Stellantis' Wage Increase
Striking UAW Union Refuses to Accept Stellantis' Wage Increase
The UAW rejected an offer from Stellantis to increase workers' wages by 21%. On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike at all three plants belonging to Ford, Stellantis and GM.
2023-09-18T02:54+0000
2023-09-18T02:54+0000
americas
auto
auto market
us united auto workers (uaw)
strike
union
union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113412258_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a357703a7027747ec239049d612241.jpg
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night. On Saturday, Stellantis said that it had offered a 21% salary increase for employees, with another 10% increase once the proposal is accepted by the union. On Saturday, the media reported that GM and Ford resumed negotiations with the union, with Stellantis planning to follow suit on Monday. The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive." In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113412258_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae87c8b27177dfdffe79c63f2b68f992.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
union, worker strike, the united auto workers, uaw, automakers, shawn fain, ford, stellantis and gm, auto worker strike
union, worker strike, the united auto workers, uaw, automakers, shawn fain, ford, stellantis and gm, auto worker strike

Striking UAW Union Refuses to Accept Stellantis' Wage Increase

02:54 GMT 18.09.2023
© AP Photo / Paul SancyaUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks during a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks during a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2023
© AP Photo / Paul Sancya
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union rejected an offer from US automaker Stellantis to increase workers' wages by 21%, union head Shawn Fain said on Sunday.
On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night.
On Saturday, Stellantis said that it had offered a 21% salary increase for employees, with another 10% increase once the proposal is accepted by the union.
"We’ve asked for a 40% pay increase... because in the last four years alone the CEO pay went up 40%… It's [Stellantis’ proposal] definitely a no-go. We've made that very clear to the companies," Fain said in an interview to CBS News.
On Saturday, the media reported that GM and Ford resumed negotiations with the union, with Stellantis planning to follow suit on Monday. The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive."
In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала