https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/striking-uaw-union-refuses-to-accept-stellantis-wage-increase-1113443378.html

Striking UAW Union Refuses to Accept Stellantis' Wage Increase

Striking UAW Union Refuses to Accept Stellantis' Wage Increase

The UAW rejected an offer from Stellantis to increase workers' wages by 21%. On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike at all three plants belonging to Ford, Stellantis and GM.

2023-09-18T02:54+0000

2023-09-18T02:54+0000

2023-09-18T02:54+0000

americas

auto

auto market

us united auto workers (uaw)

strike

union

union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113412258_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a357703a7027747ec239049d612241.jpg

On Friday, about 13,000 workers went on strike after the UAW in the United States announced that strikes at all three plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and GM, had begun after negotiations failed to increase workers' wages by a deadline set late Thursday night. On Saturday, Stellantis said that it had offered a 21% salary increase for employees, with another 10% increase once the proposal is accepted by the union. On Saturday, the media reported that GM and Ford resumed negotiations with the union, with Stellantis planning to follow suit on Monday. The UAW said that the talks with Ford were "reasonably productive." In addition to raising wages by 40% over four years, the union is also asking the companies to introduce a four-day workweek and other benefits.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

union, worker strike, the united auto workers, uaw, automakers, shawn fain, ford, stellantis and gm, auto worker strike