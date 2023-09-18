https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-city-center-1113453212.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center

Ukrainian troops fired three MLRS shells at the center of Donetsk at 14.50, the DNR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three MLRS rockets in the direction of the Konstantinovka settlement in Donetsk city (Voroshilovsky district) at 14:50 (11.50 GMT)," the office stated on its Telegram channel.The type of MLRS was not specified. There has been no data about the consequences of the shelling yet. Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that the city center was under fire: "Pushkin Boulevard is under attack," he said. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or anyone injured in the shelling of Donetsk city center, DPR leader, Denis Pushilin, said.

