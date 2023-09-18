https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-city-center-1113453212.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center
Ukrainian troops fired three MLRS shells at the center of Donetsk at 14.50, the DNR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.
2023-09-18T13:09+0000
2023-09-18T13:09+0000
2023-09-18T13:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
donetsk
russia
ukraine
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian conflict
civilians
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112367830_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5544e02486364c9a0091d1960116f7f0.jpg
"Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three MLRS rockets in the direction of the Konstantinovka settlement in Donetsk city (Voroshilovsky district) at 14:50 (11.50 GMT)," the office stated on its Telegram channel.The type of MLRS was not specified. There has been no data about the consequences of the shelling yet. Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that the city center was under fire: "Pushkin Boulevard is under attack," he said. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or anyone injured in the shelling of Donetsk city center, DPR leader, Denis Pushilin, said.
donetsk
russia
ukraine
konstantinovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112367830_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20f332ccfffe30aedb92ceec00e593eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, donetsk, shelling, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, donetsk, shelling, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops fired three MLRS shells at the center of Donetsk on Monday, the DNR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.
"Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three MLRS rockets in the direction of the Konstantinovka settlement in Donetsk city
(Voroshilovsky district) at 14:50 (11.50 GMT)," the office stated on its Telegram channel.
The type of MLRS was not specified. There has been no data about the consequences of the shelling yet.
Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that the city center was under fire: "Pushkin Boulevard is under attack," he said.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or anyone injured in the shelling of Donetsk city center, DPR leader, Denis Pushilin, said.