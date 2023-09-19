https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/argentine-president-discusses-with-guterres-sovereignty-of-falkland-islands-1113483767.html

Argentine President Discusses With Guterres Sovereignty of Falkland Islands

Argentine President Discusses With Guterres Sovereignty of Falkland Islands

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez raised the issue of the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

2023-09-19T04:35+0000

2023-09-19T04:35+0000

2023-09-19T04:35+0000

world

antonio guterres

falkland islands

argentina

the united nations (un)

united kingdom (uk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104270/30/1042703075_73:0:3917:2162_1920x0_80_0_0_714a56e4ff385c3d21584d725f295aca.jpg

"President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting tonight in New York with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, with whom he discussed challenges at the global and regional level. In this regard, the head of state reiterated Argentina's interest in the good offices mission to resume negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the Malvinas [Falklands] Islands. Guterres pledged to demand that the UK comply with UN resolutions," the office said. There is a long-standing dispute between Argentina and the UK concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. In 1982, a war broke out between the countries, which lasted several weeks and ended with the defeat of the Latin American country. The Foradori-Duncan pact was concluded in 2016 following the talks between Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Foradori and his British counterpart, Alan Duncan. In March, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said that the country terminated the 2016 joint statement because the pact was incompatible with the UN General Assembly resolution, which recommended that both parties refrain from making decisions that entail unilateral changes in the dispute over the islands' sovereignty. At the same time, Argentina invited the UK to resume negotiations on the islands and transfer them to the agenda of the UN. Later, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly responded by saying that the islands belong to the UK.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230303/argentina-urges-uk-to-move-negotiations-on-falkland-islands-to-un---foreign-ministry-1107963715.html

falkland islands

argentina

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentine president alberto fernandez, un secretary-general antonio guterres, falkland islands